History is Now
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Adam Coleman Made Me Cry
A review of The Children We Left Behind
May 9
•
Benjamin Chayes
8
Share this post
History is Now
Adam Coleman Made Me Cry
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
¡Hablar! - Chapter 2
linking you through
Apr 20
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
¡Hablar! - Chapter 2
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
Bozo and the Golden Troll
find a fairy tale about the Narcisso-Obstipatians via the link below
Mar 29
•
Benjamin Chayes
Share this post
History is Now
Bozo and the Golden Troll
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Deepstate for Dummies
reading Lee Smith's Disappearing the President
Mar 23
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
Deepstate for Dummies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Substack Bot feels my frustration
a little vent and a little link
Mar 8
•
Benjamin Chayes
Share this post
History is Now
The Substack Bot feels my frustration
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
JD left his Mirror in Munich
the moral memory hole and the rise of sadism
Feb 23
•
Benjamin Chayes
Share this post
History is Now
JD left his Mirror in Munich
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Loud and Unclear
Vance's speech and the mental cage of the narratives
Feb 16
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
Loud and Unclear
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
The Demophobes
The saviors of democracy and their self-fulfilling fear of the people
Jan 18
•
Benjamin Chayes
4
Share this post
History is Now
The Demophobes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
The Deep Bureaucracy
Our obsession with control and the Platonic Mindframe
Dec 21, 2024
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
The Deep Bureaucracy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Dead-end Revolution
Conservatism, 'progress', and the linear cage
Dec 14, 2024
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
The Dead-end Revolution
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Ending Cancel Culture
why it requires more than a push of the button
Dec 2, 2024
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
Ending Cancel Culture
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2024
Fiction
keeping you as busy as me
Oct 12, 2024
•
Benjamin Chayes
1
Share this post
History is Now
Fiction
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Benjamin Chayes
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts