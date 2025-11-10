Delft blue wall tile representing a fluyt, the ship design that transformed maritime trade long before containerization.

Positions have been adrift over the past few years. Opinions reserved to certain political orientations have made sociological leaps across the aisle, and vice versa. Healthy nutrition no longer is a hippie thing – it’s a right-wing issue now. Big Pharma has become the Left’s baby. Bodily autonomy has been pretty much dumped by all. Women’s rights – at least depending on who’s infringing on them – are no longer the progressives’ concern. And free trade is the pet project of the liberals now. Or is it?

Now I’m not so deluded as to believe the professed fealty to the principles of the free market has ever meant too much once the GOP attains power. Everybody knows they start playing Santa and buying those votes once they can, just like the rest. Still, with the Donald in the White House it does seem a novel situation is taking shape. The easy, superficial way to qualify the protectionist measures taken by the present administration is to call these policies electoral opportunism, or populism, if you wish. But identifying this approach that has allowed Trump to source the blue-collar vote does not mean we thereby understand the developments that have led to the ideological confusion regarding the role economic freedom should still play within our country, and in our relations with the world out there.

People interested to learn how the blue-collar perspective got swept up by MAGA may want to read Batya Ungar-Sargon, who elucidates this angle in several publications. But this is not my outlook on the issue as a classical liberal. My stake in this discussion is two-fold. Not only do I see the challenges to the free-market ideas that seemed to have been dominant ever since the fall of the Berlin wall on November 9, 1989. It is also impossible to miss the defeatism seeping through circles I formerly felt more closely associated with myself (see, e.g., Is Classical Liberalism for Losers? by Tyler Cowen here). Now I’m not an economist, but I do feel that it is possible as a historian to point out some of the semantic package dealing and subterfuge on the one hand, and the rationalist insistence on having reality conform to our brains’ models on the other. I also think this is a vital assignment for us - that is, those who still do believe in freedom - at a time of obvious totalitarian threats. If we want to save the salvageable, we better do our serious rethinking and restructuring now that it still is possible.

Naturally, a large part of our focus in this debate falls upon the tariffs, enounced with the bluster that we know Trump for. But his other incontrovertible talent – his intuition – is pointing out the reason why his appeal to a barrier, a yuge fiscal wall, is landing in fertile soil. The system is rigged. Because there are grounds why blue-collar workers are not rejoicing at the current dynamics of the economy. We can all blame domestic factors, acknowledging the crony system we have, but that will have to wait for another, way more ambitious, post some time. The tariffs, of course, are intended to affect our economic relations with the world abroad. And yes, I understand as well as anybody else that tariffs are a tax that our own citizens are required to pay, increasing costs for ‘us, not them’. However, what the Donald cannot fail to intuit is that in a country that has taken its own barriers down, the American worker encounters two challenges that have grown increasingly unsurmountable. The first one is unlimited (and partially illegal) immigration, which amounts to an endless flow of competing workers who will keep undercutting the position of established workers, ad infinitum, ad nullam. Again, addressing this issue would take us off course too much within this format. It should suffice to say that – the global demographic and socio-economic spread taken into consideration – pursuing this course without adjustments would rather take us closer to the Third World than raise the Third World to our level of affluence. Let us focus on international trade.

Speaking of Trump: it is ironic that with all the attention he has given to NATO, he has failed to enlighten us on the way we have been more effectively duped. And I am not saying so to fuel resentment. I’m not even saying choices made back then were wrong. But the least courtesy we should do ourselves is consider the consequences – intended and other – and start understanding why we are where we are, and where adjustments may improve our chances for the future. In the process, we might nurture a different, more grounded understanding of the recent history of international trade and – pretty maybe – consider where our exalted theories may require correction by empirical data.

So what did happen after 1989? As much as events marked the total collapse of the Soviet communist pretense, it may well be – from hindsight – that the social-democrats and the liberals of the age adapted to the new situation more astutely than the partisans of capitalism ever did. The Blairs and the Clintons never did waste too much time, let alone the CCP. So while the political Right (or the West, for that matter) declined to claim victory, the fellow travelers ever so quickly coopted the potion but adjusted the formula ever so slightly. I’m not suggesting this was all part of a devious plan, but it is impossible to deny that in the following decades we saw new terms evolving: globalization, shareholder capitalism, and, of course, the green revolution and global governance. What is referred to as free trade policies and treaties has become increasingly subject to asymmetric arrangements between sides that do not observe similar sets of rules domestically and therefore jointly do not represent a fair and level playing field.

Trade, of course, rest on inequality of circumstances. Grotius recognized the principle as early as 1609. Due to differing climates, levels and directions of specialization, cultural preferences and value systems or even of development, it is mutually profitable to exchange goods between locations. To treat deviating political choices in the same manner, however, makes us complicit in a double wrong: we sustain political systems that we morally reject, while we impoverish our own citizens, (legally) unable to compete with the products manufactured with slave labor in far-away places. For decades we have heard the argument that we were fostering the creation of a middle class that would lead those places to emancipate politically. This, of course, is not what has happened so far. We have rather strengthened adversaries – yes, this is mainly about China – while rendering ourvelves dependent upon them. The recent export restrictions on rare-earth minerals and Nexperia chips have shown exactly how the CCP views trade. The huge irony is that what made the rise of China possible was American ascendancy since the Second World War.

When Grotius wrote his mare liberum, the open sea, not subject to any state’s dominion, was an ideal concept to theorize about natural law. In practice, of course, the theory was favored by the overwhelming maritime power of the Dutch Republic. And this distinction should still be made. Because as vital as it is to understand our rights in essence and in theory, these rights can only come to fruition, and be exercised, where a just framework is sufficiently strong to enforce those rights. Even the sea is only free where pirates, terrorists, slave states do not venture. And again, it was Uncle Sam, with some assistance from the UK, who had to restore order in the Persian Gulf as the EU (suffering much more financially from the assaults by the Houthis) declined to act. But once we leave this representation of natural law behind, we encounter walls. You may frown at my rhetorical choice of words, but when we wish to deploy any activities within the borders of a different sovereign entity, we have no choice but to conform. Gone is the territory of natural law. And gone is our own set of rules, as well as the enforcer making sure recourse against unjust behavior is possible. How free is trade when straddled across widely diverging legal systems? And if we reject enforcing our own citizens’ rights yonder, to what extent can we afford to remove our own walls if this is not done in reciprocity?

China – dependent as it is on the importation of practically all raw materials and on the export of its finished products – has freewheeled in the wake of America’s domination of the seas. Has this situation favored and strengthened us just as much? Part of our thinking should consider long-term strategy. After all, if we do believe in a guaranteed set of freedoms for our own citizens, we better maintain the strength to uphold the same outwards. On this topic at least, I believe awareness is growing. It is obvious that we cannot rely on our adversaries to manufacture the steel and chips for us when we need to stand up to them. But I believe there is another misconception that has hatched under the same wings of ‘free trade’ - as we have been told to understand it. Our own workers are entitled to a fair playing field. To expect them to compete with a semi-enslaved labor force that is ducking behind moats and minefields full of regulations, restrictions, subsidies, and Kafkaesque bureaucracy, is to concede they have become the subjects of a foreign power. Nor should we forget that the citizen comprises more than homo economicus. A strong and vital republic needs citizens who have the pride, the confidence, the dignity of living in a just society.

Maybe we do need a wall or two, while we figure out how to trade fairly and with reciprocity, truly freely. I agree Trump’s tariffs likely are not the solution. But rejecting empirical facts to salvage exalted theories favors neither our liberty to trade, nor freedom. It is time to leave the mare liberum, that safe space for theory and natural rights, behind and dedicate some thought to the civitas, in which rights are exercised and enforced. If we do, indeed, care for liberty.

