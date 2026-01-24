When we think of myths, our mind automatically pans to the past. A myth may comprise anachronism, embellishment, and even falsehood, but we still assume that its basis must be found in historical reality, however many years it may be separated from us. That myths are invented in the present so as to realize the future their creators wish to bring about is a sobering thought. I will forego the temptation to point out any examples of this phenomenon in the world around us - after all, authors Alberto Grandi and Daniele Soffiati did as much while writing their iconoclastic La Cucina Italiana Non Esiste.

If you do not read Italian, please do consider this review a sales pitch for yours truly and reach out to publishing house Mondadori with the request that I may provide a translation for the Anglosphere. The authors’ hypothesis may not be as corrosive on this side of the Alps, but it is, indeed, as a warning against the creation of false myths that may lead us into the weeds and far astray that a topic seemingly as innocuous as the underlying one may do us all some great and wholesome favors. Because in case of Italian cuisine, we are still able - with some effort and the generous assistance of the authors - to pry apart past, present, and the dreamed future.

What was that past, for Italian food and its consumers? Through the shards of glory of the ancient past and of the Renaissance, behind the beauty of the country, and beyond the tempting fumes of dish after dish of a temptingly glorious identity, how many of us have a realistic ideas of Italy in the not so distant past? This past, the authors set out to paint with sobering effect. Not only was Italy, or at least the vast majority of Italians, dirt poor during most of the half millennium preceding the 1950s, the diet entailed by this harsh reality is hard to imagine for anyone reading this in the oh-so-cush twenty-first century. If most Italians had to survive on a daily ration of cereals, we need to specify that these did not include wheat, which was too valuable a commodity for the destitute. After its introduction to Europe, cornmeal became the foremost staple of the Italian poor. Polenta, you’re thinking? Sure, polenta, but without the fat, without the protein, and without the elegant veggies and adornments.

This is not the place or the format to enter into too much detail (do read the book!), but the centuries of tragic dearth only came to an end when - fascism and its fantasies of autarchy defeated and the Marshall funds flowing in - the post-war economic boom started building up. And this is where the story finds its fascinating plot. The seed for this radical change had, however - so argue Grandi and Soffiati - been planted around the turn of the twentieth century. In desperation over the dire (food) situation, the Italians had emigrated in droves. In the Americas, they found abundance. This was the first element. The second, more intricate role the emigrati would play found its origins in the lack of any national identity, coming from a country that even today is deeply divided between the various regions. (Let’s not forget that the political unification had only occurred as late as 1861, at which point ‘eternal’ Rome had not even been integrated yet.)

In this situation the Italians, especially in the United States, were able to construct a shared identity through a cuisine that in many respects only took shape in contrast with a new environment and fueled by staples such as canned tomatoes that were all but unknown in their homeland. But, as announced, the affluence of the Americas did arrive on the Ancient Continent, too, be it after the industrialization had finally kicked off in the 1950s. And this brings us to the major counter-intuitive truth the authors offer: the Italian obsession with the traditional, the original, the authentic, the rural and artisanal, and ‘la vera cucina italiana’ was born in opposition to the economic boom that had at long last arrived in Italy as well. It was fueled, of course and ironically so, by the abundance in food procured by the phenomenon that assumed the symbolic role of everything they rejected.

Thus, not merely Italian cuisine was born, but its myth as well, adorned and embellished with droves of (false) origin stories, creating not so much a past that had never been, but a way forward for a country struggling to discern a desirable future as change at top-speed had suddenly taken over. For full disclosure, I may need to share my personal satisfaction in reading this merciless reinterpretation of the country’s main source of pride and arrogance. In it lies a morsel of vendetta served on the table of my very own tormentors. Having worked in Italian as well as in Spanish and Japanese kitchens, it only ever was the Italians to exclude the possibility that I could ever execute ‘their dishes’ as well as they could. So if, indeed, revenge is a dish best served cold, and you’d like to read this intelligent and challenging take on myth, past, present, and future, don’t forget to drop the folks at Mondadori a line and I will be delighted to provide y’all with a translation of this engaging read.

