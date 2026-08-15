The Fable of the Drones - 7, second part

In the previous chapters, a substantial part of the productive efforts of Bernard Mandeville between 1703 and 1724 was laid out. Despite the variety in topics and rhetorical styles, the themes discussed betrayed continuity. The same can be stated for the worldview underlying his analysis. He described a society grumbling with discontent. He may have considered hypocrisy society’s cornerstone, but that was not a morally neutral qualification, if his constant focus on ‘unmasking’ people’s pretenses means anything. He employed a naturalist theory of the passions to satirize a society that was trying to define itself first and foremost as polite. His answer was the ‘Dutch realism’ that has been so widely interpreted as a celebration of the excesses that he exposed. His calls for introspection and his less polemical works had to be ignored under that interpretation.

As he scaled back his satire and hyperbole in the last stage of his career, he became more explicit about his true intentions. If he thought that anything was a threat to a realistic appreciation of ourselves and our motivations, it was the formula of polite society. This concept was a siren’s call luring Augustan England with the promise of a painless cure for a sick society. For Mandeville, this amounted to the celebration of hypocrisy itself, and his increasing concern with Lord Shaftesbury showed he thought it was the Earl’s ideas that contributed most particularly to this dangerous delusion. This chapter is primarily concerned with Mandeville’s attempts to counter Shaftesbury’s influence. His Letter to Dion (broached in the previous chapter), and Part IIof the Fable explicitly engaged with his revered opponent, reiterating issues Mandeville had already expressed in 1723 in his History of the Nature of Society (bundled under the Fable’s Part I). Attention will first focus on the substance of Mandeville’s argument against him. Subsequently, the reasons behind the (vehemence of the) attack will be discussed, after which we will investigate whether the Origin of Honour can assist within this context to identify Mandeville’s substantive ideas on morality.

Historians have previously emphasized the discontinuity of Mandeville’s thinking. Leaving aside the fact that such theories have to step over the non-polemical works he published during his firebrand years, it seems at this point that the most logical explanation for the presumed differences is that our general understanding of Mandeville was incorrect to begin with. Historian Goldsmith, for example, noted he saw “few signs of the distinctive views he was to publish” earlier on. One can certainly argue that the hypocrisy he identified in individuals and society was just an aspect, a non-essential trait of his assessment. But the preceding has demonstrated that the hypocrisy of man and society was the axis around which most of his arguments revolved, whether he discussed medical matters, the clergy, the coming of age of a young lady, education, or so many other topics. Hypocrisy for Mandeville was the very essence of society – of samenleving, living together – itself. Nothing renders this clearer than the confrontation Mandeville sought, in the decade and a half between The Pamphleteers and Free Thoughts, with the novel discourse that was being forged in an attempt to combine public and private virtue in the new idiom of polite society. The foremost representative of this philosophical approach was Lord Shaftesbury, the theorist of the polished age.

7.1 Lord Shaftesbury

The Generality of Moralists and Philosophers have hitherto agreed that there could be no Virtue without Self-denial; but a late Author, who is now much read by Men of Sense, is of a contrary Opinion, and imagines that Men without any Trouble or Violence upon themselves may be naturally Virtuous. He seems to require and expect Goodness in his Species, as we do a sweet Taste in Grapes and China Oranges, of which, if any of them are sour, we boldly pronounce that they are not come to that Perfection their Nature is capable of. This Noble Writer (for it is the Lord Shaftesbury in mean in his Characteristicks) Fancies, that as Man is made for Society, so he ought to be born with a kind Affection to the whole, of which he is a part, and a Propensity to seek the Welfare of it. In pursuance of this Supposition, he calls every Action perform’d with regard to the Publick Good, Virtuous; and all Selfishness, wholly excluding such a Regard, Vice. In respect to our Species he looks upon Virtue and Vice as permanent Realities that must ever be the same in all Countries and all Ages, and imagines that a Man of sound Understanding, by following the Rules of good Sense, may not only find out that Pulchrum & Honestumboth in Morality and the Works of Art and Nature, but likewise govern himself by his Reason with as much Ease and Readiness as a good Rider manages a well-taught Horse by the Bridle.[1]

At the surface, Shaftesbury and Mandeville had enough interests in common, regarding Stoa, religious toleration, and moderation. Their shared admiration of Pierre Bayle even renders the picture somewhat intriguing. Bayle had been Mandeville’s teacher in Rotterdam. In 1688, Shaftesbury’s tutor John Locke had spent time in Rotterdam while in temporary exile in the Netherlands. Through his former tutor’s introduction, Shaftesbury spent time in Rotterdam himself, first in the late 1690s and once more in 1703. He met Bayle himself and became a self-declared admirer of the Frenchman. With respect to religious toleration, Shaftesbury’s ideas harmonize with both Bayle and Mandeville. Shaftesbury’s tutor Locke and Bayle both published their work on religious toleration in the wake of the revocation of the Edict of Nantes, between 1686 and 1688, shielded from persecution themselves in the Netherlands. In this context, we can read Mandeville’s comments in Free Thoughts in 1720, in a section where he repeatedly makes reference to Lord Shaftesbury.

I am very much mistaken, if a serious reflection on what has been said hitherto, will not furnish a thinking man, with many arguments for toleration; what I began this chapter with is none of the least, I mean, that schism, where once it has been suffer’d, can never be cur’d, but by an utter extirpation of the limbs infected, and a steady cruelty, zealously pursued without pity or remorse. That this is not my own private opinion, one of the most polite authors of the age shall witness. Nothing (says he) is more ridiculous in respect of policy, or so wrong and odious in respect of common humanity, as a moderate and half way persecution. It only frets the sore; it raises the ill humour of mankind; excites the keener spirits; moves indignation in beholders; and sows the very seeds of schism in mens bosoms. A resolute and bold fac’d persecution leaves no time or scope for these engendering distempers, or gathering ill humours. It does the work at once; by extirpation, banishment, or massacre, and like a bold stroke in surgery, dispatches by one short amputation, what a bungling hand would make worse and worse to the perpetual sufferance and misery of the patient.[2]

Historian Isabel Rivers took this as proof of the deterioration over time of Mandeville’s appreciation for Shaftesbury. Whether that reading is accurate is not entirely clear to me. The idea that religious toleration was an essential condition for civic peace is elaborately set forth by Mandeville in Free Thoughts. That there were exceptions, whether relative to Catholics or in order to prevent schism, was not an extraordinary viewpoint within this framework. It is hard, however, to rule out a measure of sarcasm here, as he juxtaposes “one of the most polite authors of the age” with the gruesome metaphor of amputating limbs. It is a paradox, to say the least, or a quick stab at the champion of polite society for acknowledging the benefits of a rigorous intervention. Be that as it may, regarding the claim of a loss of respect over time we should consider the respect he expressly paid Shaftesbury in A Letter to Dion. Shaftesbury had died in Naples nearly two decades earlier, and Mandeville himself was nearing his end. His Letter was in defense against his detractor Bishop Berkeley, the context that of showing one could criticize someone’s ideas without being disrespectful.

But I declare, that I think your Book, for the Generality, to be well wrote; tho’ you have us’d me most unmercifully, and not acted, if you had read The Fable of the Bees, like an honest Man. When a Person has a handsome Face, I can’t be so stupid as to believe him ugly, because he has us’d me ill. I differ from My Lord Shaftesbury entirely, as to the Certainty of the Pulchrum & Honestum, abstract from Mode and Custom: I do the same about the Origin of Society, and in many other Things, especially the Reasons why Man is a Sociable Creature, beyond other Animals. I am fully persuaded, His Lordship was in the Wrong in these Things; but this does not blind my Understanding so far, as not to see, that he is a very fine Author, and a much better Writer than my self, or you either. If that noble Lord had been a much worse Author, and wrote on the Side of Orthodoxy and the Church, I fancy, you would have thought more favourably of his Capacity. I have seen what you have cited from him, and the Manner you have done it in. But what Proportion does that bear to Three large Volumes, and the many admirable Things he has said against Priestcraft, and on the Side of Liberty and Human Happiness. Upon the Whole, I dare say, that your Minute Philosopher will meet with very few Readers, among those that have read, and are not lash’d in the Characteristicks, who will think, that My Lord Shaftsbury deserves one Tenth Part of the Indignity and Contempt, which you treat Cratylus with.[3]

Perhaps Mandeville’s memory failed him here, or we must assume something more deliberate – he had been less than gallant towards the Earl in the past. That particular part of Mandeville’s criticism will add a personal dimension that may give us insight into his inner world. It will not, however, change the nature of his disapproval, which we would do well to set forth first.

Even in the quote immediately above, we can see the divergence between these two students of Bayle. Though Shaftesbury considered himself a student of skepticism, we see Mandeville challenge him on this point, contesting the “Certainty of the Pulchrum & Honestum, abstract from Mode and Custom“. Both tried to make sense of current society based on a naturalistic view of man. Though both in the eyes of someone like Bishop Berkeley were libertines, their respective conclusions were diametrically opposed. Shaftesbury tended towards deism, clinging to principles such as the intelligent order of the universe and human sociability, as set forth in his Characteristics. Though he did not discuss politics directly, he analyzed the moral and cultural framework thereof, articulating a cultural ideology for Whiggism, based on his reevaluation of manners and culture. Politeness consisted of manners, and politeness depended completely on political liberty. He contrasted the practice with the court environment in his Miscellany, just like De la Court had and Mandeville would, but became a spokesperson for the type of refinement and polished “commerce” that the latter attacked in his Essay. In order to prove his point, Shaftesbury contrasted English society with others where lack of liberty led to buffoonery, spiritual tyranny, and knavery.

While for Mandeville society was fundamentally and necessarily artificial, Shaftesbury’s aim was to demonstrate how natural society was to man. His target was philosophers such as Hobbes and Locke who had “told us that virtue and vice had, after all, no other law or measure than mere fashion and vogue”.[4]Mandeville dedicated six dialogues – called Part II of The Fable of the Bees – to an elaborate juxtaposition of the philosophical system of Shaftesbury and his own, obviously giving eventual sway to the latter.[5] He made a point of calling out the “fashionable Virtue” that was prevalent in society around him, that was most concerned with compliance with the “Rules of Politeness” and “Pomp of Words”.[6]

In order to anchor values to unalterable truth, Shaftesbury had developed his discourse of natural affections, tying man into society without the Hobbesian need for domination or the Mandevillean need for manipulation. “You have heard it, my friend, as a common saying that ‘interest governs the world’. But, I believe, whoever looks narrowly into the affairs of it will find Characteristics of Men, Manners, Opinions, Times, that passion, humour, caprice, zeal, faction and a thousand other springs, which are counter to self-interest, have as considerable a part in the movements of this machine. There are more wheels and counterpoises in this engine than are easily imagined.”[7] The modern Epicureans just lacked the more profound understanding that the Earl had to offer. “They seem to have understood less of this force of nature and thought to alter the thing by shifting a name. They would so explain all the social passions and natural affections as to denominate them of the selfish kind.”[8] His ideas of natural society and a benevolent universe countered the ethical egoism that he did not merely associate with Hobbes, but with Spinoza as well. Though he does not mention the latter, his An inquiry concerning virtue or merit departs from Bayle’s famous comment on the virtuous atheist, which clearly signals his awareness of the controversy.[9] It is an issue that Mandeville – probably wisely, considering the accusations of atheism he had to deal with himself – left undiscussed, though we did encounter his comment on Epicureans, which could be interpreted as a paraphrase of Bayle on Spinoza, above.[10] For Shaftesbury, it was the starting point for an investigation of our natural inclinations, and how they achieved the deist’s natural order at the level of the individual actor(s).

Though Shaftesbury uses the term passions frequently, his preferred concept is that of the affections, often qualified as the natural affections. He does not deny the existence of bad tendencies per se, but because it is “by affection merely that a creature is esteemed good or ill, natural or unnatural, our business will be to examine which are the good and natural and which the ill and unnatural affections.”[11] Not only does he thereby anchor values in our nature, the contrast we can perceive with Mandeville’s conception of values – which rests on his Augustinian juxtaposition of soul and flesh – also involves a harmonious view of man and his environment that is in diametrical opposition to Mandeville’s perspective. For Shaftesbury, the nature of virtue consisted of “a certain just disposition or proportionable affection of a rational creature towards the moral objects of right and wrong.”[12] As a matter of fact, atheism was unable to plant immoral convictions in us, though he did think conditions for moral conduct to be altogether superior for people with theist persuasions.[13] “Sense of right and wrong therefore being as natural to us as natural affection itself, and being a first principle in our constitution and make, there is no speculative opinion, persuasion or belief which is capable immediately or directly to exclude or destroy it. That which is of original and pure nature, nothing beside contrary habit and custom (a second nature) is able to displace.”[14]

Shaftesbury’s vision is not only universalist, it establishes harmony between public and private affections.[15]His idea was that the “moral sense” he introduced corresponded to our aesthetic sense, which he assumed to be equally universal. “This too is certain, that the admiration and love of order, harmony and proportion, in whatever kind, is naturally improving to the temper, advantageous to social affection, and highly assistant to virtue, which is itself no other than the love of order and beauty in society.”[16]

From this perspective, we can properly gauge Mandeville’s comment quoted at the beginning of this section. He had pointed out “that there could be no Virtue without Self-denial” while Shaftesbury “imagines that Men without any Trouble or Violence upon themselves may be naturally Virtuous.”[17] He presumed “Goodness in his Species”, where Mandeville only saw variants of sin. Shaftesbury thought “interestedness or self-love” were not a problem if they were “moderate and within certain bounds.”[18] For him, immoral behavior was only possible “either by the deficiency or weakness of natural affections, or by the violence of the selfish, or by such as are plainly unnatural”, meaning that “if each of these are pernicious and destructive to the creature, insomuch that his completest state of misery is made from hence, to be wicked or vicious is to be miserable and unhappy.”[19] Having integrated this vision with our aesthetic sense, the harmony of nature would be reflected both in man and in society. This is why he considered polite society the epitome of virtue.