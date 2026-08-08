7 - first part

6.5 Publick Stews

Records do not show that Mandeville ever presented himself before the Grand Jury of Middlesex to defend himself against the accusations on account of his Essay. He did subsequently show caution in publishing his next book pseudonymously, as “Layman”, though associating the nature of its argument with the Dutch doctor did not require too much effort. Furthermore, its content was so scandalous that it is unlikely the outrage following the Fable cum Essay on Charity and Charity-Schools had intimidated him. As a matter of fact, he was aware how controversy may have tarnished his reputation, but still stimulated worldly sales, in a pattern not unlike the communicating vessels of vice and benefits he described as the foundation of society.[1] He also made it crystal clear whom he directed his invective against.

His dedication to the “gentlemen of the societies”, that is, those for the reformation of manners, left no doubt that he had identified his target and would taunt them again. Just one year later, in 1724, his A Modest Defence of Publick Stews, or An Essay upon Whoring as it is now Practiced in this Kingdom rolled off the printing press.[2] Another indication of his not being averse to scandal at all can be found in the allusion added to the 1725 edition that linked the author to the Fable of the Bees. The hypothesis that the same Mandeville had wanted to avoid overtly identifying as a materialist by letting his patient do the talking in the Treatiseseems highly unlikely.

He had broached the specific theme already in some of his Remarks on the Fable. The topic not being prostitution per se, but man’s incapacity to control the overpowering influence of his passions. As he demonstrated in his Essay that pity and compassion were passions that, combined with pride, masqueraded as charity, he set forth a similar, unmerciful analysis of love.

Who would imagine, that Virtuous Women, unknowingly, should be instrumental in promoting the Advantage of Prostitutes? Or (what still seems the greater Paradox) that Incontinence should be made serviceable to the Preservation of Chastity? and yet nothing is more true.[3]

The problem is, says Mandeville, that the “Passions of some People are too violent to be curb’d by any Law or Precept.” He cites the example of Amsterdam that sees the disembarking of thousands of sailors “that have seen none but their own Sex for many Months together, how is it suppos’d that honest Women should walk the Streets unmolested, if there were no Harlots to be had at reasonable Prices? For which Reason the Wise Rulers of that well-order’d City always tolerate an uncertain number of Houses, in which Women are hired as publickly as Horses at a Livery-Stable.”[4] He goes on to describe some of the bawdy customs of the sector (which he nevertheless describes as “the good Rules and strict Discipline that are observ’d in these Markets of Love”), only to conclude with the particular role played by the officers of the law. The latter exploit any excuse and opportunity – “upon the least Complaint” – to “squeeze a Living out of the immoderate Gains accruing from the worst of Employments, and at the same time punish those necessary Profligates the Bawds and Panders.”[5] Not only does this keep vice within certain boundaries, it also protects the reputation of the officers of the law who – while refraining from extirpating the practice altogether – thus “preserve themselves in the good Opinion of the weaker sort of People.” This sort of theatre, or management of the passions, is not unique to Amsterdam, he says, as the examples of Venice and Naples show.

In another Remark on the Fable, he had explained how this practice was just another instance of society dealing with overbearing passions. Because love, when we distinguish it “from all other Affections of Friendship, Gratitude, and Consanguinity, that Persons of different Sexes, after liking, bear to one another” really is the “Effect as well as happy Disguise of that Passion that prompts us to labor for the Preservation of our Species.”[6] In the “wild State of Nature”, man would have no hesitation to act upon this impulse and “be at a Loss no more than other Animals for a present Remedy.” But in society, “where the Rules of Religion, Law and Decency, are to be follow’d, and obey’d before any Dictates of Nature,” the discipline imposed and internalized is such that people become unable to discern what effectively motivates them. “Those then who would make Love and Lust Synonimous confound the Effect with the Cause of it: Yet such is the force of Education...”[7] If we have any doubt about who or what subjected man to this discipline, Mandeville will make this sufficiently clear.

The Power and Sagacity as well as Labour and Care of the Politician in civilizing the Society, has been no where more conspicuous, than in the happy Contrivance of playing our Passions against one another. By flattering our Pride and still increasing the good Opinion we have of ourselves on the one hand, and inspiring us on the other with a superlative Dread and mortal Aversion against Shame, the Artful Moralists have taught us chearfully to encounter our selves, and if not subdue, at least so to conceal our darling Passion, Lust, that we scarce know it when we meet it in our own Breasts...[8]

This view on society remains the basis for his Modest Defence. Interestingly, his commonplace of fallen man is absent this time. On the other hand, a concept that had been central to the discourse of ragion di stato and that had been essential for De la Court’s theory of commercial republicanism, interest, makes a surprising, though brief, appearance. This is where he argues that a woman’s chastity coincides with her interest. From an early age on, the importance of chastity is inculcated in girls – long before it has any meaning to them. So “when they grow up, they find their worldly Interest entirely depending upon the Reputation of their Chastity. This Sense of Honour and Interest, is what we may call artificial Chastity; and it is upon this Compound of natural and artificial Chastity, that every Woman’s real actual Chastity depends.”[9]

The purpose the concept of interest had served was to create a standard parallel to Christian ethics to hold actions against. Whether it was introduced to apply an a-moral, utilitarian standard or to offer a measure of ‘right reason’ or rational interest to decision making, for De la Court it had been essential to counterbalance the emotive role of the passions in motivating us. Mandeville does not allocate such a function to reason. The fact he makes this cursory reference indicates his awareness of the role attributed to it in alternative visions of society – insofar as we could doubt this in the first place – without allocating it a similar role. Balancing one passion requires others. And it is crafty politicians who orchestrate this equilibrium. So let us turn to the arrangement Mandeville proposes with his Modest Defence.

He announces in his introduction that his anonymous pamphlet might best be compared to a bastard child which was nevertheless conceived with “rather their Country’s Publick Good, than their own Private Fame” in mind.[10] On the premise of prostitution being impossible to eliminate altogether, he formulates a proposal that would counter the adverse effects of its practice ‘privately’. The negative effects he deems worthy of mention are not moral in nature, but practical. In the first place, French Pox (syphilis) has become “so ubiquitous among the civilized folks, that to be healthy is a sign of “Ungentility”.[11] What is more, the disorderly way in which society currently deals with this “unruly Passion” seeps away time and attention that would be better invested in productive activities. After all, the one vice leads to many others, resulting in “indolence, no industry”, which is “the main Support of any, especially a trading, Nation.”[12] Another disadvantage from this mercantilist perspective is that either through the “murdering of Bastard Infants”, by keeping people from getting married, or by dislodging families that exist already, the propagation of the species is disrupted. Yet it was national prosperity itself that depended on the number of inhabitants.[13]

These are the several bad Effects of Whoring; and it is an unhappy Thing, that a Practice so universal as this is, and always will be, should be attended with such mischievous Consequences: But since few or none of them are the necessary Effects of Whoring, consider’d in itself, but only proceed from the Abuse and ill Management of it; our Business is certainly to regulate this Affair in such sort as may best prevent these Mischiefs. And I must here beg pardon of those worthy Gentlemen of the Society, if I can’t conceive how the Discouragement they have given, or rather attempted to give, to publick Whoring, could possibly have the desired Effect.[14]

The prostitutes should receive periodic health checks, the rates would be fairly established. The customers would save time to dedicate to their regular business. Grooms would enter into matrimony with a reasonable level of experience.[15] Without this “unruly Passion”, we would cease to exist, so it is useless to try to eliminate the vice itself. What society requires is to regulate it in such a manner that the negative effects are countered, while society is left to thrive, or rather: organized in such a manner that the passions produce the effects desired. The passions, for Mandeville, are not a matter for laissez-faire, but for careful regulation. He presents the case of Amsterdam and calls to formalize the practice.

The suggestion that this approach qualifies as utopianism, as has been argued by historian Irwin Primer, seems to me a misrepresentation of Mandeville’s insistent attempts at ‘realism’. Primer, however, has also made an observation that was overdue, suggesting the affinity between the Modest Defence and Erasmus’s Praise of Folly. It is surprising, indeed, that this comparison has not been more commonly made, even if both were Rotterdam-born. Mandeville graduated from the Erasmianum and read the old master as a matter of course on the curriculum. Mandeville quotes and refers to Erasmus as well. A theme shared by Erasmus, Bayle, and Mandeville is the constant failure of Christians to practice what they preach. Yet, the juxtaposition between the Modest Defence and Stultitiae Laus encounters a serious obstacle in interpretational assumptions. If received opinion has it, that Mandeville’s hyperbole and ridicule were intended to bring a materialist message home, it is necessarily difficult to discern the possibility that an inversion of values and logic might underlie Mandeville’s clamorous theses. In other words, were his nonchalant exaggerations intended to satirize discourse on a different subject? The humor and irony that his works are scattered with render it difficult to catch the truth in action, so to speak. An extreme instance of this problem can be found right at the beginning of his Modest Defence.

There is nothing more idle, or shows a greater Affectation of Wit, than the modern Custom of treating the most grave Subjects with Burlesque and Ridicule. The present Subject of Whoring, was I dispos’d, would furnish me sufficiently in this kind, and might possibly, if so handled, excite Mirth in those who are only capable of such low Impressions. But, as the chief Design of this Treatise is to promote the general Welfare and Happiness of Mankind, I hope to be excus’d, if I make no farther Attempts to please, than are consistent with that Design.[16]

In other words, he challenges the reader from the very start on the topic of taking him seriously and suspending disbelief for as long as it may last. But there may be a clue that we are likely to miss if we focus on the provocatory foundational assumptions of his work. Can we look at vice and immoral behavior with a purely observant, realist eye?

And tho’ the Method I intend to propose, of erecting Publick Stews for that purpose, may seem at first sight somewhat ludicrous, I shall, nevertheless, make it appear to be the only Means we have now left for redressing this Grievance. As this Redress is the whole Scope and Design of this Treatise, I hope to be acquitted of my Design, when I have prov’d the following Proposition; That publick Whoring is neither so criminal in itself, nor so detrimental to the Society, as private Whoring...[17]

The conclusion he announces singles out the contrast between public and private vice. He does so repeatedly over the course of his proposal. He continues the argument half a dozen pages further in, and again a bit further down. He states that “... the Publick Part of it is by far the least Criminal, and least Detrimental to the Society...” as “publick Whoring, will not only prevent most of the mischievous Effects of this Vice, but even lessen the Quantity of Whoring in general... When I talk’d of encouraging publick Whoring, I would be understood to mean, not only the erecting Publick Stews, as I at first hinted, but also the endowing them with such Privileges and Immunities, and at the same time giving such Discouragement to private Whoring, as may be most effectual to turn the general Stream of Lewdness into this common Channel.”[18] He subsequently discusses all the measures he envisions in terms of a business proposition, indicating how professional maladies would be cured at public expense, how pricing would occur, and how men and women would prefer to bring their business to the public institutions. Regulation would solve the more troublesome issues.[19] But were we to substitute prostitution by thievery, as he considered the ploy of the South-Sea Bubble to be, what would we read? The careful listener may have read that

> the public part of it is by far the least criminal, and least detrimental to the society. And public stealing will not only prevent most of the mischievous effects of this vice, but even lessen the quantity of stealing in general. When I talked of encouraging public stealing, I would be understood to mean, not only the erecting of public rackets, as I at first hinted, but also the endowing them with such privileges and immunities, and at the same time giving such discouragement to private stealing, as may be most effectual to turn the general stream of greed into this common channel. <

The substitution of economic for moral terms, in fact, is the rule for his Modest Defence. Regulation is not the only way he underlines the economic aspects of the issue of stews. Alternated with allusions to ebb and flood, he refers to the mechanisms of supply and demand and applies considerations of credit to the stews’ staff.[20]And just as it is the former’s lack of chastity that protects the honor of private women, it is the relapse of private morals of the latter that will guarantee a supply to public stews.[21] It is not ‘just morals’ or ethical discourse that is being mocked here. He is paraphrasing the economic slant to discussions on matters that concern society in general. It is from this perspective that we can understand his comment soon after, that “... since the necessity of debauching a certain Number of young Women, is entirely owing to the Necessity of supplying the Publick Stews; a Question may very reasonably arise, whether this Project might not be vastly improv’d, even to the total Extirpation of Private Whoring, by an Act for encouraging the Importation of foreign Women. This, I must confess, deserves a serious Debate...”[22] Debates on the import of luxury were raging, indeed. But to conclude this line of thinking, can we better gauge the intent behind his sarcasm, now that we have opened up this possibility?

After what has been said, it may, perhaps, appear somewhat odd to talk of Religious Objections, as if either Christianity or Morality could possibly object against a Scheme, which is entirely calculated for the Welfare and Happiness of Mankind. But since a great many Men amongst us have entertained such whimsical Notions of Religion, as to imagine, that in some Cases, a Law may be unjust and wicked, tho’ it evidently promotes the Publick Good; as if the right Enjoyment of this Life was inconsistent with our Happiness in the next...[23]

His argumentum ad absurdum finally makes sense. He has exposed the ridiculous expectations of those pretending this world and the next are compatible. Why would he insist that “Men of Business” should be able to dispatch their unruly passion in an efficient manner so as to swiftly return to more serious matters, if he was not mocking those he thought in such pursuit around him.[24]

What would leave such an interpretation intact of a more traditional reading of his Modest Defence, i.e., that he – maybe hyperbolically but still seriously – proposed the foundation of public brothels on English soil? What one can perceive as a weakness of the instant hypothesis is the fact that Mandeville’s materialist description of man and society is so pervasive. Does that not suggest that his proposal, even if outrageous, was meant to be implementable, even if not the next day? In the next section, I will address this question by shedding light on the nature of his realism. His battle against hypocrisy was borne from the conviction that control over the passions depended on our willingness to acknowledge their role in driving us. We saw this focus on the importance of self-knowledge feature in medical context in the Treatise and in an educational context in the Virgin Unmask’d. Augustan England, in Mandeville’s eyes, had the contrary preoccupation: the formulation of the ideal of polite society, seeking explicitly to reconcile private virtue with public benefits. Mandeville responded and in 1714 had added the infamous motto “private vice, publick benefits” to the Fable. But let us conclude our reading of his Modest Defence first.

In his preface to the Modest Defence, Mandeville alludes to the circumstances that brought him to publish anonymously, suggesting that the printer set the condition of either hiding his own involvement or having Mandeville own up to his authorship. It proves to be an occasion for him to compare himself with “pious Authors” who “have studied rather their Country’s Publick Good, than their own Private Fame.” Any possible success of the book, he goes on, is certain to be claimed by someone anyway.

Adoption amongst the Machiavellian Laws of the Muses, is strictly kept up, and every day put in Practice: How few of our now bright Noblemen would otherwise have Wit? How many of our present Poets would else want a Dinner? ‘Tis a vulgar Error to imagine Men live upon their own Wits, when generally it is upon others Follies; A Fund that carries by much the best Interest, and is by far upon the most certain Security of any: The Exchequer has been shut up, the Bank has stopt Payment, South-Sea has been demolish’d, but White’s was never known to fail; and indeed how should it, when almost every Wind blows to Dover, or Holyhead, some fresh Proprietor amply qualified with sufficient Stock.

Gullibility and charm always find willing customers. With all the efforts of the societies for the reformation of manners he is dedicating his work to, “Lewdness still so much prevails.” So he would try something different that he calls “opposite Methods”: “if a Purge fails, is not a Vomit an infallible Recipe for a Looseness?”.

... I doubt not but my Readers will join with me, that as long as it is the Nature of Man (and Naturam expellas furca licet usque recurret) to have a Salt Itch in the Breeches, the Brimstone under the Petticoat will be a necessary Remedy to lay it; and let him be ever so sly in the Application, it will still be found out: What avails it then to affect to conceal that which cannot be concealed, and that which if carried on openly and above-board, would become only less detrimental, and of consequence more justifiable?

It is hypocrisy that renders us all vulnerable. It is the theme that binds all his works, and Mandeville’s method of unmasking it is too insistent not to search for his ethical purpose behind it. Can we brush off his juxtaposition of the South-Sea Bubble against the public brothel as a random rhetorical device, or was he utilizing the absurdity of his own proposal to ridicule the architects behind one of Britain’s first speculation scandals?[25] In any event, two elements in his Modest Defence still merit mention. One regards the doctor’s perspective that – as an anonymous work – he was unable to market the way he had some of his other works. Apparently, he could not help but insert it anyway. He observes at a certain point that medical terminology is the idiom of choice for political writing.

Most Authors, who have writ of Government, have chose to express their Sentiments by comparing the Publick Body with the Body Natural; and Mr. Hobbes, in his Leviathan, has carry’d the Allegory as far as it will go. To make use of it in the present Instance, we may look upon Whoring as a Kind of Peccant Humour in the Body-Politick, which, in order to its Discharge, naturally seizes upon such external Members as are most liable to Infection, and at the same time most proper to carry off the Malignity. If this Discharge is promoted by a Licence for Publick Stews , which is a Kind of legal Evacuative, the Constitution will certainly be preserv’d: Whereas, if we apply Penal Laws, like violent Astringents, they will only drive the Disease back into the Blood; where, gathering Strength, and at last assimilating the whole Mass, it will break out with the utmost Virulence, to the apparent Hazard of those sound Members, which otherwise might have escaped the Contagion.[26]

What is impossible to eliminate from human nature, should be dealt with in a different manner. And the body politic, for Mandeville, has more than allegorical meaning. We can say this is the real, underlying paradox of Mandeville. We can come to terms with the societal mechanisms, but only if we stare it in the face.