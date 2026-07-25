The Fable of the Drones - 6, first part

The Dutch model

The general assumption has been that Mandeville cynically prompted his audience to give in to their passions, encouraging luxury wherever possible. Supposedly, he did not provide an alternative ideal promising a more satisfying, ethical pursuit of values. He does have such suggestions, however, if we want to see them, immediately after.

Whoever would be happy should endeavour to be wise; and as this consists in having a diffusive knowledge of the real worth of things, and a capacity of chusing on all emergencies what to sound and unbyas’d reason would seem the most eligible, so it is by shaking off all cloggs of prejudice, and fetters of human authority, by thinking freely, that men can only mount to wisdom. There is no better way of curing groundless jealousy and pannick fears, than by daring to examine and boldly look things in the face.[1]

We can see a measure, if not of Dutch directness, of realism here: the idea that matters of fact should be faced without adornment.

At the time of Mandeville’s relocation to England, elements of public administration followed the same path across the Channel. The lapsing of the Licensing Order in 1695 ending prior censorship, the institution of public credit via the institution of the Bank of England in 1694, a standing army, public/private ventures, economic ascendancy were all examples of Dutch practice being transferred to England. This was not surprising in itself, as Dutch power had been the object of jealousy across Europe. To what extent the Dutch model merited copying was a matter of contentious debate because the model challenged accepted political theory. Mandeville, as a Dutchman, was particularly well-positioned to weigh the arguments in this debate. He did not directly comment on all of these themes, but his criticism of Sir William Temple, former emissary to and admirer of the Republic, must be understood in this context.

Temple thought the frugality of the Dutch was an explanation for their economic success. His also was an argument that was morally easy to defend. Mandeville’s countering of the argument, and the fact that he suggested that frugality was not the way forward for England – if they wished to emulate Holland’s example – indeed was anything but moral endorsement. One can even say he left a decidedly unattractive impression by describing the enormous fiscal pressure, and lack of legal security, in Holland. How taxes were intertwined with moral enforcement is more closely considered in chapter six. It has also become clear, however, that despite all his relative praise for England, he did not consider its inhabitants particularly happy, either.

Did he present an attractive alternative by offering his knowledge of the Netherlands? He mentions lack of legal security and an extremely elevated fiscal pressure. He creates the impression that his choice to “let women speak about politics” was founded on his own Dutch habits. The next moment, however, he basically declared women were as unqualified as (almost) anybody else. Pride of opinion has people forget their own ignorance. By declaring matters of state the business of the few, he assumed a decidedly non-republican position. At the same time, when he describes the role of priesthood, it turns out that ignorance is not without risk either, as it makes us the target of manipulation. And he debunked that cherished aspect of Dutch identity, their frugality. Ironically, it only was his confrontational style that he imagined capable of morally enriching his English audience. He did not explicitly link this to his own Dutch background, though we may do so. His own terms to identify this theme were Seneca, satire, and his appeal to a fashionable audience. The next chapter addresses these terms explicitly. I believe it will be his battle against polite society that will ultimately explain why he chose such a confrontational style.

5.3 Faith, Virtue, and Hypocrisy

We saw above that despite his reputation – as an atheist then, a materialist today – Mandeville declared his position in matters of faith in positive terms in Free Thoughts. The Netherlands of the seventeenth century – where Socinians, Collegiants, and Calvinists such as Van Velthuysen strove towards the integration of reason in religion – could have guided him differently. We found, however, that Bayle once more had had a heavier moral impact on Mandeville. Page after page of rational arguments on theodicy were countered by Mandeville, via Bayle, with as many questions. Being rigorously critical would culminate in skepticism, an attitude that ultimately could only be answered by faith.