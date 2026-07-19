5, second part

In the preceding chapters we have taken a series of specific steps. First of all, we identified the causal timeframe traditionally imposed on his interpretation. The idea that Mandeville had been a forerunner of or had even founded capitalist theory meant that he was subordinated to the telling of different stories, that took shape after his passing. Not only did this shift the focus to how others interpreted and used him for their own purposes, it also entailed disregard for his own sources and inspirations. This is why we subsequently proceeded to lay out the history of his country of birth, with special attention for the socio-economic and philosophical aspects of a society that in the day was the prototype of commercial society. The so-called Dutch gap, the unknowns about Mandeville’s background, was thus filled in to an extent at least. In the last chapter, we started to read Mandeville’s texts in depth, selecting his dialogue on hypochondria as our point of departure.

The Treatise allowed us to consider an aspect of Mandeville’s (professional) life that, despite the weight he gave it himself, has not attracted most attention: his doctorhood. This entailed a number of advantages for our narrative. In the first place, this particular order permitted to embed Mandeville’s medical opinions immediately after the chapter on philosophical developments in the Netherlands, hopefully making it easier for the reader to take matters in. In the second place, as stated, Mandeville may have stopped practicing medicine in England, his identity – even as a Mandeville, one might say – was intimately connected to this aspect of his thinking. In the third place, as had been noticed before, the Treatise offers a series of perspectives that offer viewpoints very different from the frame usually pieced together from the satirical comments and provocations found in the Fable of the Bees.

This chapter will continue the thematic investigation of Mandeville’s ideas. Two more works will be discussed that fall outside the famous canon of the Fable and associated texts. The two books under scrutiny in the present chapter were not selected for reference to his vocation, as it was in the previous chapter. Nor can this selection be linked to biographical events, which for lack of such information would be an impossible task, too. The Virgin Unmask’d and Free Thoughts were not written in response to topical debates in the society around him. The works do discuss recent historical events, but his arguments are not polemical in the way many of Mandeville’s texts are. They steer clear of the extremes and paradoxes he is known for, while offering substantive clues.

The objective of the present chapter is an extension of the previous one: to identify Mandeville’s position on a number of philosophical topics, with specific reference to the tendencies we might associate with the ‘Dutch gap’ we spent the first two chapters filling in. While not polemical in character, all these works were written during his more controversial period. Their utility lies not in providing insight into the development of his thinking over time, an assumption used sometimes to account for incontrovertible discrepancies between statements in different works. The purpose is to offer a window onto his ideas when he expressed himself through something other than inscrutable paradoxes. The resulting sketch – rather different in character than his reputation suggests – will assist when returning to a chronological treatment, discussing Mandeville’s literary production in the context of Augustan debates.

While filling in the ‘Dutch gap’, this study has identified a wide range of potential influences, not only in the field of ideas but also in tendencies in the social and political history of the Netherlands. The material thus presented provided us with a standard to hold Mandeville’s works against. This benchmark includes not only the societal paradoxes of the Netherlands, but also the intellectual developments of (rational) materialism, rational theology and atheism, psychological egoism, political Cartesianism (theories of commercial society), and medical Cartesianism. This quest commenced in the previous chapter by way of a reading of Mandeville’s popular medical Treatise. It brought to the fore Mandeville’s skepticism regarding the potential of mathematics both in epistemology and in medicine; this position of his is a clear departure from Cartesianism and Spinozism. In addition, we have seen that the Treatise does not manifest the enthusiasm for commercial society that received interpretation of Mandeville told us to expect. Several passages indicated that his patient was a pars pro toto for English society. The grumbling referred to by Mandeville on so many occasions was the sign of a disorder.

Other findings were less conclusive. Though Mandeville discusses the possibility of the material soul, he does so only in the person of his patient. The label of atheism has been one of the most tenacious characterizations of Mandeville through the centuries. An answer to the question of his religious bona fides therefore is relevant to several pertinent issues, such as the sincerity of his Augustinian moral perspective, the materialist values he used as a standard, and his wider epistemological approach. Instead of extrapolating from his paradoxes, this chapter hopes to do the opposite: to sketch a set of opinions that were worded without concern for rhetorical effect. The resulting ‘sanitized’ version of his opinions will then support a reinterpretation of his intentions by his more extreme statements. This chapter will show that Mandeville did engage with the radical developments in Dutch philosophy, but that he made choices that went against their grain.

Our entry point into the texts themselves is a sampling of Mandeville’s religious opinions, on which topic we probably see least divergence between his contemporaries’ assessment and the interpretations of his thought later on. The same appraisal was occasion for the former to vilify him and for the latter to commend him for his presumed modernity. The discussion subsequently moves to common places not limited to Christian theology, considering his views on frugality and luxury, and what lessons he believed he, as a Dutchman, could offer to England. The extant debate on luxury encapsulated the crossroads of classical, humanist, Christian, and neo-civic humanist approaches to commercial society. Mandeville has generally been considered the champion of luxury and this interpretation will be called into question. Subsequently examined are his views on the clergy, along with his historical perspective on the Church, outside the context of his well-known paradoxes. If the ideas revealed here contrast with Mandeville’s reputation, the issue of coherence will present itself, which will have to be addressed in one way or another. These steps should prepare us to address anew his diagnosis of English society in the concluding chapters of this study.

Most readings of Mandeville have been domineered by the hyperbole and paradox of the Fable. It still is tempting to link the extreme positions of these rhetorical figures to themes and characteristics prominent in the intellectual revolution of the Dutch Golden Age. As was pointed out in chapter one, qualifications that were used to denounce him in the eighteenth century became badges of commendation for modern commentators, reconfirming prejudice, though not the vilification. The objective for the underlying chapter is not to determine his “Dutchness” (though it may be useful shorthand to subsume certain ideas), but whether certain radical ideas pioneered in the Dutch Republic (materialism, the ideological underpinning of commercial society, rationalist approaches to religion and atheism, political and medical Cartesianism) can be identified in his thinking. Did he continue on the radical path his compatriots had carved out, or did he move in a different, even contrary direction? In the process, we will also learn about the distinctions Mandeville made himself between his old and his new country.

The choice for The Virgin Unmask’d and Free Thoughts

Mandeville’s observations comparing Holland and England indeed are the first substantive reason for looking at The Virgin Unmask’d and Free Thoughts on Religion in the present chapter. As noted, he makes those observations in the absence of his customary exaggerations and caustic humor. In addition, he wrote both works (in 1709 and 1720 respectively) while he elected a more satirical style in the Female Tatler and the first collection of works published as the Fable of the Bees (1714) during the same period. We do not have the biographical information to contextualize these works within his personal life. The bibliographical chronology shows, however, that even while he wrote more provocatory material both in tone, style, and subject matter, there were still other messages he sought to convey. Mandeville would reach the pinnacle of provocation in 1724, after which he would conclude his literary production with three works that were not nearly as polemical. In other words, even if the content of both texts is at odds with received interpretation of Mandeville’s thought, this selection is a fair representation of his production across the second decade of the eighteenth century, in the middle of his literary career. The question of the (dis-)continuity of his thought over the course of his three decades of writing is addressed in the next chapter, where a thematic will give way to a chronological discussion. Right now, the objective is to take Mandeville’s statements seriously, even if they seem to run counter to either received interpretation or to the developments described while filling in the ‘Dutch gap’.

A majority of Mandeville studies have concentrated on The Fable of the Bees. This single title encompassed verse, a series of essays, and a lengthy dialogue in Part II, in all authored over the course of about two decades. At this (extended) stage of his writing career, Mandeville predominantly donned a rhetorical style that favored controversy and paradox over unambiguous clarity. Both his style and the predominant focus by historians on this aspect of his production have consolidated received views and have had a discouraging effect on alternative interpretations. For example, one of the major, relatively recent studies on Mandeville describes one of his minor works as “mildly pornographic”. As one might expect after such a qualification, the work itself subsequently only receives scant attention, and logically in the context predetermined by the prior characterization. It is clear that the work at issue, The Virgin Unmask’d, did cater to the adult, contemporary reader, not averse to finding some ‘naughty topics’. But we should not ignore the overall substance of this series of dialogues: life lessons an aunt imparts to her adolescent niece. The overall purpose seems to be educational, providing the audience with the psychological instruments to read our fellows and to understand ourselves. Mandeville’s discourse of the passions – more clearly than in other works – is offered as an instructional tool. We are all conditioned by our passions, and the only hope of empowerment we have is to understand how. Know yourself, the doctor says. His The Virgin Unmask’d is one of the works used here to consider Mandeville’s vicinity to the Dutch radicals.

The extreme nature of Mandeville’s thought has become an axiom of Mandeville studies. Though it has been noted that his penchant for provocation diminished later in his career, the substance of his arguments often is ignored or, if deviating from the expected standard, simply called “not ‘Mandevillian’ at all.” Such observations have been made regarding An Enquiry into the Origin of Honour, and the Usefulness of Christianity in War(1732), for instance. But there is evidence in Mandeville’s earlier works as well that suggests he was neither the ungodly atheist his contemporaries depicted him as, nor the materialist and commercially inclined radical later interpretations held him for.

Both works discussed in this chapter (the aforementioned The Virgin Unmask’d (1709), and Free Thoughts on Religion, the Church, and National Happiness (1720)) were published well before his name became synonymous with scandal and moral outrage in 1723. At the same time, the period of production coincided with most of the Fable, Part I, including the largest part of its controversial texts, which he had finished composing by 1714. If it is noted therefore that Mandeville changed tone later in life, this is only part of the story. The very title Free Thoughts on Religion, the Church, and National Happiness, combined with the author’s reputation, seems to promise incendiary material. And the suggestive title of The Virgin Unmask’deffectively does the same. Whereas The Virgin Unmask’d is clearly intended to be both entertaining and instructional, Free Thoughts has the sober tone becoming to the seriousness of the topics. Going through Free Thoughts, however, one realizes it falls safely within the range of acceptable opinion, possibly excluding that of High-Church Tories.

The work develops arguments about the role of church and clergy in society, about the proper hierarchy between religious and secular authorities, and discusses questions related to the divine right of kings and the Act of Settlement of 1701, which had formally concluded the legal argument provoked by the Glorious Revolution. The work regularly features in the bibliography of Mandeville studies but has not been subjected to extensive scrutiny. My supposition is that this is because the opinions in the text seem to be so far removed from what is perceived as Mandeville’s intent behind his controversial works.

While the Fable flirts with materialist values and discussed morality separate from the Holy Scriptures, Free Thoughts steers clear of blasphemous positions and even rejects the rationalist theology that had become so popular in Holland. Later in life – as will be shown in the following chapters – he provided a specific explanation for his use of the controversial paradoxes and hyperbole that are still considered his trademark. He eventually distanced himself from the scandalous positions he was associated with, stating that his tone earlier on had only been meant to appeal to a particular audience. With that in mind, it becomes all the more urgent to look beyond his controversial stances and delve in somewhat deeper into his actual, more sober, statements. This choice is also supported by a thorough study of some of Mandeville’s minor works in the 1990s in which the author reached the conclusion that Mandeville was a critic, not an apologist, of commercial society, sketching a picture of him that was far removed from the image of the Dutch blasphemer that has been set in stone ever since 1723’s controversy. A final caveat regards the way in which I chose to present Mandeville’s ideas, embedding his statements within the arguments he made them in. Mandeville inserted many hyperbolic statements in his works. This leaves his thought extremely vulnerable to out-of-context ascriptions, which I have sought to avoid as much as possible.

Historiographical perspectives: De la Court versus Bayle

Before proceeding with a reading of the texts, some comments on contributions of other historians are in place. This will not only give us an idea of prior interpretations and of where the present reading deviates from that of other historians, it will also allow us to identify some of the philosophical terms that are central in the historical debate once the narrow perimeter of the debate on the nascence of Capitalist theory is let go of. An example is the Dutch naturalist tradition, more commonly applied to the arts than to ponderings on commercial society. Historian Hans Blom published his dissertation on the advent of naturalism in seventeenth-century Dutch political theory in 1995. Mandeville fell outside the scope of this study and so Free Thoughts is only briefly discussed in the conclusion, and more to argue for the durable influence of the thinkers discussed theretofore in the United Kingdom, via Mandeville. Blom nevertheless noted the “definite Dutch flavour” of Free Thoughts that exceeds the mere discussion of Dutch historical events involving Church and State. Part of this flavor is Mandeville’s insistence on identifying our “true motives” and his emphasis on representing matters as they truly are, without pomp or hypocrisy. It is easy enough to link this naturalism to intellectual developments such as Calvinism, Erasmian humanism, or even Dutch Golden Age iconography and burgher mores. In the preceding, we also considered Harold Cook’s hypothesis, postulating the importance of a culture of commerce for the honing of a focus on matters – and our fellows – as they truly are. The latter theory presupposes bottom-up historical causation, while a focus on the former assumes culture trickles down. Whichever is closer to the truth, the naturalism we are referring to at some point became a part of Dutch mentality, that set of unconscious assumptions about the world around them. I believe a component of Mandeville’s clash with Augustan society originated here, underlying the field of deliberate philosophical debate.

Blom also noted Mandeville’s appreciation for William III and even remarked that Mandeville’s praise for William (in Free Thoughts, but also in The Pamphleteers, as we will see in the next chapter) resembled Walten’s propaganda for the Stadtholder turned King. He did not ponder, however, on the curious fact of Walten and Mandeville being on opposing sides in the aftermath of the Kosterman Riots. Considerations of patronage and pecuniary dependency may be the simplest explanation here. At the same time, Mandeville’s volte-face begs for our prying. Most of his direct political references regard the ‘crafty politicians’. The political participation of the people, on the other hand, is reduced to the role of the manipulated. Was this division of roles between crafty politicians and the manipulated people his summary of what had happened to him as a young man? Or was the essential futility of ideas the conclusion that he drew from that experience? Whatever the answer(s) might be, the importance of both the event and Mandeville’s later stance should not be ignored. After all, instead of realizing the promise of his medical career in his country of birth, he had to reinvent himself in a different country. To assume none of this had had any impact on his thinking seems inadequate and superficial. As a matter of fact, we may be replacing the ‘Dutch gap’ by a different hiatus. Political theory was the main concern of the Dutch radicals before him, and – indeed with the exception of the two works discussed here – Mandeville generally avoided discussing matters of political philosophy (and the merits of the republic specifically). It is tempting to link this gap to Mandeville’s brief experience with local politics.

A different approach to the filling in of the original ‘Dutch gap’ has been, indeed, to look for the presumed parallels between Mandeville and political Cartesianism. What this reinterpretation primarily contends with is the importance of Pierre Bayle and of the Jansenist tradition for Mandeville. So while the latter are acknowledged a limited space in Mandeville’s thought when it comes to matters such as the overbearing power of the passions, man’s hypocrisy, and the narrow definition of moral virtue, heralded as the main thesis is the idea that “the commercial republicanism of Johan and Pieter de la Court provided Mandeville with a springboard for navigating passage into commercial modernity.” In contrast with the Frenchmen’s neo-Augustinian vision, De la Court saw an important, positive role for the passions and interest in the commonwealth, which supposedly would then form the basis foundation of Mandeville’s thought. While the qualification may be correct for De la Court, it needs to be challenged where it regards Mandeville.

Whereas the passions are a key ingredient for his discourse – uniting their respective conceptual frameworks – Mandeville does not award interest the same status. He uses the word ‘interest’ maybe five times throughout his abundant work, and most instances will be presented to the reader in the following chapters. For De la Court, interest was not just one of the passions, but something materially different. As a rationally understood motivation, it provided a way out of the prospect of humanity purely deciding on an emotional basis. If their work has been called Machiavellic, it should be understood in this sense. What we should try to avoid is equating De la Court’s interest with Mandeville’s self-love. De la Court, in fact, formulates the distinction in a fable towards the conclusion of Interest van Holland, where self-love (‘eige liefde’) can either be well-informed or harmful. The very book was dedicated to properly understanding the interest of Holland, so as, not in the Mandevillean sense, to manipulate the self-regarding passions towards purposes of public utility, but to prevent such manipulation and base action on well-understood, rational, self-interest. This concept of self-love, indeed, had been derived from amour-propre, as elaborated by the Jansenists.

Mandeville’s naturalism, as suggested in the Introduction, rests on the rigorous separation of the worldly and the moral, or in his own brief description: on man’s fallen nature. The principle of self-preservation for him, therefore, was a function of original sin, not a neutral observational fact of our nature. What interest did for theorists like De la Court, on the other hand, was to provide a rational handle in the midst of a naturalized understanding of man, who was otherwise depicted as an emotional automaton. This element of rational optimism cannot be found in Mandeville, who relied on Augustinian metaphysics. In the previous chapter, we saw Mandeville diverge from the Cartesian path in epistemology. Rather than a rational optimist, he proved to be a skeptical pessimist, like his teacher Bayle. Is this also the case for Mandeville’s narrow and intrinsicist interpretation of moral virtue: transmitted from Jansenism, via Bayle, to Mandeville? This also touches on the issue of De la Court’s (and Spinoza’s) presumed influence on Mandeville. If Mandeville proposed a utilitarian alternative to Christian and humanist ethics, the obvious source would have been those Dutchmen, rather than Bayle.

The utilitarian interpretation of Mandeville’s ethics relies on the motto of the Fable. Supposedly, he chose public benefits over private virtue. Had he juxtaposed private virtue with private benefits, or public virtue with public benefits, the interpretation of Mandeville’s intent would not have been so complicated. But he chose the paradox that he did, and the distinction between the private and the public should therefore not be ignored. What traditional interpretations of his thought have run with is the idea that his identification of a utilitarian standard (public benefits) amounted to the reformulation of an ethical standard for commercial society. As this study proceeds, we see less and less grounds, however, to maintain this assumption. Neither his narratives, nor his diagnostics or his conceptual tools provide us with much ammunition to defend that view.

Mandeville’s writing style – not only, but in particular in his polemical works – has rendered the identification of his ideas on private virtue rather complicated. A subordinate objective of this chapter is to create a picture of these ideas, but based on context and not on loose comments left with ambiguous effect throughout his work. Once we do take the time to describe his arguments in full, a very different Mandeville impresses the imagination. Once we let go of the assumption that he was a cynical utilitarian, he more closely resembles a Calvinist who has accepted he is living in this world, not the next. The final sections of this chapter are dedicated to identifying both Mandeville’s understanding of virtue, and the difference between his vision and that of De la Court and Spinoza.

So what issues does Mandeville’s Free Thoughts address? A walk through the chapters will give us the idea that writing it was not an iconoclastic materialist, but rather an anti-clerical latitudinarian.[1] Mandeville certainly does not avoid sensitive topics, such as the worldly ambitions of the clergy, predestination and theodicy, and schisms and religious prosecution. He declares himself a fierce anti-Papist – as he did throughout his career – but does not spare Protestants his criticism for engaging in similar types of abuse. But is it the work one expects from an author who was called an atheist then and a materialist now? A short treatment of his discussion of the doctrine of predestination should give us an indication.

5.1 Mandeville’s bona fides