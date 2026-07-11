5, first part

4.4 Diagnosis

At this stage, Philopirio declines to speculate about “the Causes and Seat of the Distemper”, as he only wishes to deal with symptoms by removing them.[1] Doctor and patient continue to discuss the various schools of medicine; the empirics, the Methodici. What he is against is “the speculative part of Physick, as it is distinct from the Practical, that teaches Men to cure all manner of Distempers in their Closets, without ever feeling a Patient… it is the Observations, and not Reasons, that constitute the Art…”[2] Mandeville’s position vis-à-vis the various schools of Medicine will get our attention later on, but if we wonder what makes us so fond of “the idol Reason”, it is our Pride.[3]

What we have seen here in the fifty-odd pages of his Treatise may not include all, yet it is a representative selection of the familiar Mandevillean commonplaces. Because as ‘modern’ as his concern for pure observation and his materialist explanations may be, it rests on a far more traditional assumption that is central to his thought. We have heard the patient complain of his grumbling stomach. And pride, as we will encounter time after time throughout his work, is the key passion. Now we may be tempted to interpret this passion as a mechanistically neutral principle directing our actions, but in the context of his Treatise, he did substitute the title referring to the hypochondriac passions for diseases, suggesting that – whatever he tended to call them – he did assume they were an affliction. Furthermore, while he is not judgmental towards these passions (at least not while treating his patient), we should beware of interpreting this as his moral approval. As a doctor, he observed our frailties as a fact of nature, that could only be dealt with by obeying nature. The greatest obstacle to this process was pride, which, ever since original sin, has been as much an epistemological, as a moral curse upon us. It leads us on and misleads us, it makes both doctor and patient liable to overreach their potential, if not their proper place. It has us hide true motives and the actual issues.

The second part of the Treatise continues with a more focused discussion of the distemper. This discussion will include the theories of some of his peers, including Van Velthuysen, and will culminate in a statement on his scientific-epistemological position. “First, let us examine the several Causes to which the Hypochondriack Passion has been believed to owe its Rise.”[4]

The generality of the Ancients accused the Spleen, but no otherwise, than as it was the Office of their Atra bilis, or Melancholy... Some of the Moderns lay all the Fault upon the Meseraick Vessels; others again blame nothing but the empty space, that is under the Diaphragm between the Stomach and the Spleen; as the most proper Nursery, as well as Receptacle for the many Winds that always infest the Hypochondriack Patients.[5]

They move on to discuss some of the moderns, of whom Van Helmont may have been witty, but also rash and negligent in backing up his reasons with observations. Sylvius, on the other hand, was ready to put everything to the test of experience, and insisted a doctor should beware of persisting in error.[6] The idea that Philopiriofinds most convincing is to absolve “the Spleen, Meseraick Vessels, Bilious, and Pancreatick Juice, &c. throw all fault upon the Stomach,” even if not in the specific way others have surmised.[7] Then Misomedoonmentions his admiration for Willis.

What [Willis] says himself of Fermentation I like wonderfully, and have read several Passages in that Treatise above twenty times with a great deal of delight; the Office he assigns to the Spleen is certainly very rational, and sometimes I can’t help thinking, that he has hit upon the true Cause of my Distemper. I know you are no Admirer of those Flights of Invention in Physick, but I must read you a Passage or two of the fifth Chapter...[8]

His quotation – an alchemic metaphor of the alembic that is intended to represent the functioning of the organs – meets the doctor’s scorn, however.

Willis was a Physician of great Note, a Man of Wit and Learning, who indulged Speculation in Physick, as far as Imagination could carry him... These Simile’s, I confess, are very diverting for People that have nothing else to do: In some of our Modern Hypotheses there is as much Wit to be discover’d as in a tolerable Play, and the Contrivance of them costs as much Labour; what Pity it is they won’t cure sick People.[9]

Philopirio first of all takes apart the entire “simile”, showing how inept it was to represent the bodily functions. And after reducing his fellow’s theory to sheer fantasy, he wonders “what Willis says of the Spleen; where he treats of the Passio Hypochondriaca.”[10] Philopirio concludes Willis’s theories were not supported by any observations. Instead of relying on these, Willis just spent all his exertions on defending his hypothesis, and even “adapts it to the Palates of splenetick Patients, where he quotes the Opinion of Velthusius...[11] Willis had quoted from Van Velthuysen’s work on the spleen (the tract that likely was discussed by Mandeville with his father back in the days in Rotterdam), in which he had combined anatomy uncorroborated by observation with grand Cartesian hypotheses.

You see, Misomedon, how your witty Men give every thing a Gloss, and let not the least Shadow of Reason slip that can assist them: Proverbs, vulgar Sayings, any thing to give a lift to an Hypothesis...[12]

Furthermore, their theory does not correspond to the popular understanding of spleen, either. It does not denote “sharpness and sagacity” at all “... for the Word Spleen in its figurative Sense is made use of to express Passion, Malice, Rancour, and a perversely satyrical Temper, rather than Sharpness and Sagacity...” And the name of “splenetick People... is given to no Body because he is Witty or Ingenious; but for being Touchy, Waspish, and Unsociable, always denoting a Vice, and not a Virtue of the Mind...”[13] Mandeville offers some linguistic reserve at this point, considering he is a foreigner.[14] He does offer, “that the Passio Hypochondriaca in High-Dutch is call’d Der Gelahrten Kranckheyt, the Disease of the Learned,” because learned people suffer from it more.

His own explanation is that the disproportionate exercise of our head, to the neglect of the rest of our body, must be a factor. But as regards a physiological explanation, he is rather reticent. He notes that we are “altogether in the Dark, as to the real use” of many of our organs.[15] Referring to the methodological approach of Baglivi, Copernicus, and Tycho Brahe, and expressing appreciation for their diligent study of the phenomena, he notes how different the theories are that have been extrapolated from what must have been the same observations. He argues that inasmuch as any theory necessarily carries back to the observations that were made in the first place, such hypotheses are not going to divulge “the true Cause of a Distemper” to us. If only we dedicate ourselves to tireless observation and to reason from those alone, and not from the theories we proudly develop, he thinks it is “as yet inconceivable, to what prodigious pitch human Knowledge” will carry us regarding both the terrestrial and the celestial bodies.[16] This discussion could not but have led to a reference to Descartes, of course, juxtaposed against the ancients, though he may have been thinking of Van Velthuysen as well, and his contributions to the Copernican debates.[17] Once more, the Cartesian battles at Leyden University shine through.[18] His own allegiance - it is clear - no longer lies with the hypothetical sciences he had imbibed as a student.

Knowing Mandeville, he could not limit his rejection of Hypothetical reasoning to a scientific argument. He expresses his dislike for hypotheses by including a comparison to the fashions that come and go in all fields fallen man meddles with. He uses a range of metaphors to describe the weaknesses of hypothetical reasoning; it is as changeable as the fashions and as domineering as “a Sovereign, and receives the same Homage and Respect from its Vassals, as if it was Truth it self.”[19] The multiplicity of hypotheses, of opinions, says Mandeville, is not unique to his age, but a characteristic of all “talkative” and witty times, when the venting of opinions spreads like the itch.[20] It is at this point that the dialogue turns to a more focused discussion of the main medical question of the Treatise, the explanation of the hypochondriac pathology.

An objective challenge to this discussion was the ongoing disagreement in those days regarding the nature of digestion; whether it was a mechanical process, one involving heat, a process of fermentation, or one involving chyle – the process of ‘chylification’, an explanation Mandeville was partial to – had not been settled yet among the learned. Yet, leaving the presumed workings of these physical processes aside, the mechanism was seen as related to the “Animal Sprits”, as testified by the great number of nerves connected to the stomach, as well as by the impact experientially known to derive from “Appetite and Aversion, our Liking or Disliking our Food… upon Digestion.” [21] This leads to a re-discussion of Cartesian principles, as the interconnectedness of physical and mental factors entailed issues of soul and body. It is Philopirio this time to pronounce his position, concluding – rather more carefully – that while we are unable to know the intricacies of the link, we do know that there is “an immediate Commerce between the Body and the Soul” and “so there must be some exquisitely small Particles, that are the Internuncii between them,” which are otherwise called animal spirits.[22] The means by which this process actually occurs is beyond the limits of their knowledge and optical tools, but it does not alter the function of the “Soul as skilful Artificer, whilst the Organs of the Body are her Tools...”[23] Again this leads to the question of the immortality of the soul, which Mandeville then not too reluctantly leaves for what it is – a prickly question – and “as it is very immaterial to our Business in hand” prefers not to “consider this incorporeal Being” any further.[24] His conclusion, however, is that “the Office of the Stomach is very much influenced by Thought it self, and consequently the Spirits employed in this Ministry are of the finest sort…”[25] From this standpoint, it seems that Mandeville had not abandoned that other feature of Cartesian philosophy, its dualist metaphysics, which designated the soul as the communicator between both realms.

Subsequently, the two gentlemen address the distinction between the finer and the coarser spirits that effectuate communications between body and soul. Misomedoon prods his doctor for an explanation of the difference, and this is where Philopirio gets closer to an actual explanation of the pathology. The coarser spirits are involved in physical activity, and as is demonstrated by “labouring People that come home weary every Night,” having exhausted their spirits, exercise is healthy.[26] Inversely, it is among the learned that one encounters a greater incidence of hypochondria.[27] At this point the conversation is interspersed again by more theoretical observations. While there must be mechanical laws that would explain the workings of our body, Philopirio says, it is impossible to offer explanations of the ‘first elements of nature’ with the knowledge at their disposal; to say otherwise would merely be a sign of “Ignorance and Vanity.”[28] And this turns out to be an occasion for another provocative statement by Philopirio, pertaining to the uselessness of mathematics for the physician, at least to cure his patient.[29]

It had simply become the latest fashion, after Newton, so it was to ingratiate oneself with the public that one wanted to show off one’s familiarity with it. Mathematics has the charm of formulating truthful statements, but it cannot substitute observation, especially the lengthy observation of the sick. This exchange results in the ridiculing of the modern, fashionable physicians who play the game of impressing the public and always act àla mode, by dressing well and showing off.[30] This entertaining section rests mainly on patient Misomedoon’scontributions. It is a fair question to wonder how much of this criticism should be supposed to include the concurring Philopirio – and, therefore, Mandeville – and how much of this should be interpreted as an expression of the bile of the outsider, criticizing those of his colleagues with societal success, even if in the guise of an attack on pride. Mandeville certainly did not exclude doctors from his criticism towards the professional classes elsewhere. In addition, it is tempting to interpret the reserve towards mathematics not only as a departure from the overbearing importance ascribed to the mos geometricus, Cartesian or Newtonian, per se, but specifically from the standpoint of someone who had seen the mathematical fashion rise up and decline before, already.

At this point doctor and patient realize how far they have drifted off from their topic; but just as well, Philopiriosays, as cheering up the patient will certainly contribute to his cure. As testified by Mandeville’s shift in terms in the title to his Treatise – from passions to diseases – and as demonstrated by his patient, afflicted by his grumbling stomach, discontent was not a sign of health or vitality. The medical conclusion of these paragraphs, though, leaves us on our toes. We are as yet incapable of discerning with any degree of accuracy what constitutes the spirits, states Philopirio. At the same time, we can reach conclusions “from the Effects they have upon the Actions of Men,” so we better leave aside musings after first causes and accept our body’s workings for what they are. The patient is delighted with “those nicest Qualifications of the Body, which, tho’ they seem to belong to the Soul, are wholly depending on the various Contexture of the Mass of Spirits…”[31]Which opens the way for his physician to summarize the passages of his life so that he will clearly see himself “the Procatartick Causes of your Distemper.”[32] He had married (too) young, had been a bit too enamored of the res Uxoria. But there had been more bad habits that had sapped his spirits. He had subsequently had his brain labor too much during five or six years of “hard Study”.

[I]ndeed the immoderate Exercise of the Brain, and Excess of Venery, are so generally the Occasion of the Hypochiondriack Passions, that in all my Experience I have hardly met with any, where I had not Reason to impute the Distemper… to one or other of these, if not to both… It was then the Waste of Spirits, that robbing the Stomachick Ferment of what was required for its Volatilization, occasion’d those fix’d acid Salts that gave you the Heart-burning, which was your first Complaint. The many absorbent and alkalick Medicines you took would have removed your Grievance, if the Fault had not been in the Spirits…[33]

Following this initial stage of his disorder, the variety of physicians that tended to his situation had only succeeded at ruining his health further. The treatment suggested by Philopirio is no more complicated than relaxation for his mind and increased physical exercise. Misomedoon’s admitting of the role played by the animal spirits and the effect they had on the stomach, is the key opening the door towards his recovery from the Hypochondriack Passion.[34] In any event, Doctor Philopirio adds, if his patient “had been reduced to the Want that threatened you, and forced to maintain your Family, either by Copying, Hackney-writing, or some other miserable Shift, where you must have work’d de pane ad panem… I am of Opinion, that your Distemper (if it had ever troubled you at all) would neither so soon, nor so severely have attack’d you.”[35]

The patient should not get his hopes up too much, however, because total recovery cannot be expected, “but if your Distemper be skilfully managed, and Prescriptions diligently comply’d with, your grievous Pains, the Disorders of the Fancy, and habitual Costiveness, which influences the rest, may be removed, the Return of all that is dismal in your Affliction be prevented, and your Life again be made easie and comfortable.”[36] We hear an echo here of Mandeville’s analysis of society; if we are willing to admit that certain mechanisms are operative, we may not be able to eliminate the pathology, but we will be able to passably live with it. Generally, those interpretations of Mandeville that presume his famous paradox amounted to a celebratory call for the victory of nascent commercial society, (dis)miss the unease he describes and testifies to, both where it regards his patients and society as a whole. It is clear why Kleiman-Lafon holds that the Treatise comprises a rejection of commercial society. Moreover, the skillful management of the passions of the patient does not ring that differently from the management by the crafty politicians. Indeed, another familiar theme of Mandeville in his writing on history and society that we see applied in – fictional – reality is the technique of flattery. As Philopirioinsists how dimwits are invulnerable to hypochondria, we imagine Misomedoon, as well as the interested reader, glowing with the awareness of manifesting the problems of the learned.[37] Is he talking about me – a person less refined would not suffer from the hypo, would he? Is Doctor Mandeville really treating pride?

4.5 Hysteria