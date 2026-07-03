4 - third part

Soon after obtaining his doctorate in medicine at Leyden in 1691, William III’s intervention in local Rotterdam politics led to the banishing of his father from the city and to a change of fate for Bernard himself. This major turn of events was never recounted by Mandeville in his favored plain language, but his expurgated version of affairs is presented below in this chapter, including the final few biographical details that are still available for him. The lack of information of this kind has undoubtedly contributed to Mandeville’s mystery. At the same time, one aspect of our topic is not only deprived of mystery, it also is an element that gave his life – on either side of the Channel, across the generations, and throughout his career – most continuity: his doctorhood.

Considering his work most medical in character, the question implicit in the final section of the previous chapter also is addressed: does medical Cartesianism provide a clue to understanding the intention behind Mandeville’s claims? Not coincidentally, Mandeville provided a nonchalant (and partial) sketch of his father’s and his own background in the context of this work as well. We have seen that medicine truly was his vocation, expressing both family tradition and the interest he had shown himself as a schoolboy already. While he encountered obstacles to the realization of this vocation in his new country, we can imagine he felt this element of continuity in his identity – his doctorhood – needed to be asserted more emphatically.

The other questions addressed within the discussion of this work also regard his Dutch background, or at least the contrast or correspondence between certain elements just retrieved by filling in the ‘Dutch gap’ on the one hand, and Mandeville’s ascertainable opinions on the other. The first question is whether Mandeville’s presumed enthusiasm for commercial society is as unassailable as often stated, or that his medical Treatisepoints us in a different direction. A suggestion recently made in historiography is that this work offers a definitive answer to the question of Mandeville’s supposed materialist leanings. As hinted above, addressing these issues will make apparent to what extent Mandeville had departed from the Cartesian perspective so prominent at Leyden, and to what extent he still adhered to it. This will not only involve his views on medicine, but also his general ideas on epistemology and the sciences. What was the proper role of mathematics? What was the potential of the hypothetical sciences? And why did he compare both to fashionable conduct? At its conclusion, this chapter should have shown why he thought presenting his diagnosis and understanding of the ‘English malady’ was pertinent, and what his Treatise purported to teach us about society. But before we engage in more textual interpretation, the last biographical ends will be tied together at the moment of his new start in England.

4.1 Acquaintance with England

The first documentary signs of life Mandeville has left for us in England are of a run-in with the authorities. It is 1693 when the College of Physicians issues a warning to Mandeville – as well as to a number of others, of whom at least one was a fellow Leyden medical school graduate – for the illegal practice of medicine. Unlike some of the others, he did not present himself for his defense before the College but disappeared from the institutional purview. He may have continued practicing anyway, but within a community of Dutch immigrants who had settled as weavers in Colchester. The context in which the College of Physicians exerted their authority was one of inexorable legal change following the Glorious Revolution, however. These changes eventually led to the House of Lords lifting regulatory controls from the field of medicine altogether in 1704. We can imagine the frustration of Mandeville and the other Leyden graduates over being snubbed, having the world-class attestation they did in their day and age. It may be tempting to look at Mandeville’s issues with the regulatory authorities and the subsequent, ‘Dutch-inspired’, liberalization as an accommodation of Dutch medicine. But there were cultural differences in medical practice between the Netherlands and England to begin with.

The Netherlands had been a stage for the mingling of more pedestrian skills with the honorable academic sciences. This more general cultural attitude of allowing the practical within the realm of austere studies was manifested in the field of medicine as well, showing rather cooperation than separation (or even antagonism) between physicians, surgeons, and apothecaries, of whom only the former were a part of the world of academia. It is opportune to remember here that Mandeville’s own uncle had become a (non-academic) surgeon. In England, on the other hand, a more traditional standard still applied for the medical practitioner. What an institution like the College of Physicians was expected to vouch for was not merely the technical knowledge of the practitioner, but his moral standing. In a context in which a connection between the health and the virtue of the patient was presumed, the requirement of learning and ethical soundness of the doctor made perfect sense. It was this function of wise and impeccable judgment that clashed with the empiricism of academically untrained and therefore unvetted practitioners.

The litmus test for academic education was the mastery of Latin. Of course, Mandeville formally fit in with the requirements stipulated by his English peers – even if he had not been trained in Oxford or Cambridge. In the Netherlands, where humanist education had such a prominent role, we saw a reaction against this elitist approach to learning in the Dutch push towards the use of the vernacular that was intertwined with the democratic discourse of the third quarter of the seventeenth century. This backdrop makes Mandeville’s position all the more intriguing. Some of this tension, or reserve, certainly comes to the surface when he has the doctor and his patient exchange pleasantries in Latin in his Treatise, a work with learned pretense, yet presented for a general, educated audience. These cultural nuances are important to keep in mind while discussing this work. With all these competing developments of a cultural, medical, and philosophical nature, we will see Mandeville balancing in between.

We will address Mandeville’s ‘literary debut’ in 1703 in the following chapter. That work, The Pamphleteers,was published around the time Mandeville apparently dove into his educational past by publishing fables of Aesop and La Fontaine, as well as some of his own. More interesting from the medical perspective was the dedication he wrote during the same period for a Dutch colleague of his, Johannes Groenevelt, who may have held a license from the College of Physicians but nevertheless became the target of the accusation of quackery. The medical establishment may have tried to set an example for practitioners who intended to bring innovation to surgery. One also has to wonder whether this particular conflict was only liable to become a matter of public contention after the passing of William III, and Batavian influence no longer could count on protection from high places. Be that as it may, Groenevelt defended himself and his practices in a book in Latin in 1703, for which Mandeville wrote a poem in Latin as a preamble. 1706 saw the publication of the integral translation thereof, dedicated to the Earl of Portland, Willem Bentinck. Bentinck had been the long-time favorite of William III, but had fallen out of his patron’s favor a few years before the latter’s decease. In addition, Bentinck had been accused of treason and corruption following his withdrawal from politics in 1701. It therefore is impossible to draw an unequivocal conclusion from Mandeville’s rapprochement towards his famous, yet only formerly powerful, co-national. In view of Bentinck’s role as the probable recruiter and operator of Walten during William’s confrontation with the Amsterdam regenten in 1690, and Mandeville finding himself exchanging pamphlets with Walten the year after in Rotterdam, it is impossible not to wonder after Mandeville’s motives in seeking the Earl of Portland’s attention. His motives may well have been as simple as the search for a powerful patron, but it is clear that Mandeville could not have forgotten the events changing his life a little over a decade before across the Channel.

In any case, it wouldn’t be long until Mandeville was to publish his The Grumbling Hive, the original, rump version of the Fable of the Bees, in 1705. Before it became a succès de scandale in extended form, he seemed to come to terms with his non-practicing status by writing his treatise on the hypochondriac disease. It was a statement of his own dignity, if not of his status, as a learned doctor. It was also an opportunity for him to show his connectedness with his own family, as well as their and his partaking in a venerable medical discourse that was rife with moral implications. In the years until 1723, he expanded the Fable with Remarksfollowing Bayle’s style, as well as a number of essays. It was one of these that would eventually cause scandal and attract the attention of the public, clergy and intellectuals alike. His Treatise is his only publication on a medical topic, which sets it apart from the rest.

The preceding has made clear to what extent medical studies were enmeshed in metaphysical and moral questions. And if this had not been enough of an excuse for Mandeville, his choice to share his insights with a wider educated audience indicated he intended to address issues of wider relevance than just medical issues. This also means the Treatise is an occasion to gauge several of the qualifications used for him, such as that of atheist which plenty of contemporaries saw fit for Mandeville. His religious bona fides will be considered in the following chapters, but an obvious philosophical component thereof lies in the issue of materialism. Bearing in mind the compartmentalization of fields of inquiry, implemented at Leyden through the separation of theology and philosophy, the same question will be addressed from a different perspective here, that is, by determining whether Mandeville’s anatomy had space for our immortal soul. As a matter of fact, Harold Cook, an expert both in the Dutch scientific-philosophical revolution of the seventeenth century and in the early-modern medical sciences, while discussing the Treatise not only notes that Mandeville “explicitly defended Cartesianism”, but eventually even conceded the mortality of the soul, “fully embracing epicurean materialism”. Whether this assessment is accurate – or at least whether it can be upheld beyond reasonable doubt – is one of the challenges of this chapter.

This point brings us to the particular role that Van Velthuysen (the Cartesian Calvinist and admirer of Hobbes) may have played for Mandeville. Not as famous as De la Court and Spinoza, and notably not as deeply involved in questions of political philosophy as the former two, this Utrecht-born doctor and philosopher developed a theory on natural morality and the history of society that presents parallels with the ideas of Mandeville. Mandeville refers to Van Velthuysen in the Treatise discussed in this chapter. He relates to him as a fellow doctor, discussing matters medical. It was as a doctor, of course, that Mandeville claimed authority and this vocational aspect of him and several more generations of Mandevilles likely acquired only greater weight for him in the face of the obstacles presented to him by the authorities in England. As it will turn out, Mandeville’s concern was even more specific – and more pertinent – than this, as his (and his forebears’) focus on the stomach will show. The debate he engages in with Velthusius (the latinized name of Lambert), and the extent to which we will be able to collocate the Utrecht doctor in the heart of the Rotterdam intellectual milieu, will provide a perspective on the impact Van Velthuysen had on Mandeville, and suggest he was eager to settle an old score.

A critical edition of Mandeville’s A Treatise of the Hypochondriack and Hysterical Diseases has been published recently, with an introduction by historian Sophie Kleiman-Lafon. Kleiman-Lafon’s reading of Mandeville’s diagnosis in this study on hypochondria is rather straightforward and goes beyond my more careful interpretation: The patient, “a rather affluent man of independent means,” has through his “excessive lifestyle” turned into a hypochondriac. Kleiman-Lafon registers that this “may seem to go against the Mandevillian doctrine of private vices inducing public benefits,” but she resolves the conflict by arguing that Mandeville sought the substitution of materialist cravings by “taste for leisure and pleasure.” I do not believe this distinction (implying that Mandeville’s ethics distinguish between the different objectives our pride may choose) represents Mandeville’s views in a useful way. Further below we will see that the history of the patient’s pathology included his frantic pursuit of medical knowledge, which seems to disprove the distinction between material and immaterial objectives as a fundamental one for Mandeville. Hopefully, the apparent divergence between Treatise and Fable will be considerably reduced towards the end of this study. Fully conceded has to be her point that the Treatise “is the work of a moral philosopher and of a physician... [and]... a vade mecum for self-knowledge as well as a guided meditation on luxury and consumption. Far from being an exceptional digression from Mandeville’s long-term preoccupations, it must be seen as a crucial complement to his other works, including The Fable of the Bees.”

Before we address the Treatise itself, it might be practical to consider the bearings of this popular-medical work relative to the medical sciences in Britain at the start of the eighteenth century. It is indeed a reflex induced by Mandeville’s reputation and the predominating interpretation of his ideas that we would expect to find a wayward doctor in him, or perhaps cynically tough prescriptions. His Treatise, however, was used and quoted as a medical source, despite the popular form it was written in, throughout the eighteenth century. Furthermore, with his interest in the stomach and digestion (a concern he shared with his father and uncle, which he had reconfirmed in his medical doctorate), he also maneuvered in a field that was under dynamic change. Theories on our digestive system and the role of the stomach were challenged and considered from a variety of perspectives that incorporated spiritual, mechanistic, and materialistic theories. If there was plenty of debate about the functions of organs and even the nature of digestion itself, the notion that there was a close relationship between mental and gastric health was widely shared, so Mandeville definitely was not an outlier in this respect. He also made it abundantly clear that he was fully informed of all the medical literature and theories that scientists from England, the Netherlands, and other countries had published. Lateral questions that will present themselves while reading the Treatise regard his positioning in the regulatory debates and his awareness of his standing, considering his trouble with the authorities.

4.2 The Medical Debate