4, second part

In the first place, Van Velthuysen wanted to formulate a naturalistic foundation for sociability and morality in the awareness that historical as well as newly found geographical evidence posed a challenge to certainty in ethics. Empirical facts had to account for the variety in conduct, rules, and morality known across time and space, wherein Van Velthuysen showed his readiness to challenge the traditional arbiters of reason and revelation. While Van Velthuysen demonstrated the need to integrate the intellectual-moral challenge of accounting for the discovery of the pre-Adamic man, this perspective is largely absent from Mandeville’s writings. In the second place, both doctors used their medical credentials to support their historical-ethical case, integrating physiology and morality. The most striking example of their similarity in approach is Van Velthuysen’s attempt at showing the role of shame as a socializing emotion. Van Velthuysen demonstrated this in particular in his Tractatus moralis de naturali pudore et dignitate hominis in quo agitur, de incestu, scortatione, voto caelibatus, conjugio, adulterio, polygamia et divortiis, etc. (Utrecht, 1676), in which he evidently dared discuss more taboos than Mandeville ever broached. It is noteworthy that whereas Van Velthuysen – the more optimistic of the two, as we will see – focused on the essential role of shame, Mandeville attributed this task to pride.

A third similarity between the theories of both thinkers was their willingness to discuss scandalous aspects of the human experience. Their interest in such matters and their temerity to put the same to paper betrays their confidence as medical doctors, and the naturalist banner under which they wanted to operate. But if we consider the unperturbed manner in which Van Velthuysen addressed topics such as nudity, incest, polygamy, adultery, and divorce, Mandeville in contrast almost looks bleak, and sophomoric. It adds to the suspicion developed in this study that he rather wished to satirize those he became associated with in the public’s eye, than to emulate them. The final point on which the two encounter – and for which Santvoort’s case was presented as a third reference – is the question of how to evaluate God’s Creation relative to the Fall, in other words, how to reconcile natural history and law with Revelation. In order to fully grasp the issue, we will have to return to Van Velthuysen’s start in natural philosophy.

Van Velthuysen, acknowledged as a common source for both De la Court and Spinoza, started his publishing career (well before he became known for his debates with Spinoza) with exactly this conciliatory objective in mind when he published his commentary on Hobbes’s De Cive, intending to demonstrate that the ideas of Hobbes, Descartes, and the Bible could all coexist, combining a Calvinist and a naturalist worldview (Epistolica Dissertatio de Principiis Justi et Decori, continens Apologiam pro tractatu Clarissimi Hobbaei, De Cive (1651). While an early promotor of Hobbes in the Netherlands, Van Velthuysen would become a fierce critic of Spinoza. Van Velthuysen found an alternative path between the consensual basis of Grotian natural law on the one hand and the Hobbesian unsociable postulate on the other by describing sociability as a social product. The irony on this point may be, at least from received hindsight, is that whereas Van Velthuysen was developing his naturalist, medicine-informed viewpoint, Spinoza stated in the Tractatus Theologico-Politicus(I.V.36-38) that everyone “seeks his own interest, but does not do so in accordance with the dictates of sound reason, for most men’s ideas of desirability and usefulness are guided by their fleshly instincts and emotions, which take no thought beyond the present and the immediate object. Therefore, no society can exist without government, and force, and laws to restrain and repress men’s desires and immoderate impulses…” For Van Velthuysen, elaborating Hobbes’s finding, self-preservation was not merely a right, but also a duty that flowed from Creation. The Fall may have impaired our rational understanding, but has not left us debilitated and at the mercy of our passions. God had created the world with a purpose. And though the Fall poses an epistemological challenge to mankind, we have a natural understanding of God and are in the process of improving our natural understanding of morality. The Fall, with its implications for morality and biology, played no such part for Spinoza. For Van Velthuysen, it was an issue that had to be resolved, and he did so using the metaphor of a house: it was evidently built with a purpose, Creation had a design.

Van Velthuysen’s appreciation for Hobbes should be interpreted as approval of the latter’s Erastianism and naturalism – the appeal Hobbes had more widely, as laid out above – and his enthusiasm for Descartes made him one of the first to grapple with political Cartesianism. The extent to which his ethics relied on Ciceronian principles should not be ignored, either. But leaving this humanist framework aside, the difference with Mandeville should have become apparent by now. According to Van Velthuysen, passions are neither good nor bad. As he stated in the clarification added to the edition for his Opera Omnia almost thirty years after first publication, “before the Fall, human life being assailed by no evils, man did not judge the worth and dignity of those things from a fear of death and the hope of prolonging life opposed to the fear of death, so the assessment of virtues and vices will be different according to the difference between these two states.” But “even now after the Fall of Man, which upset and threw everything into confusion, it is of importance for man to strive after virtue so that he may provide himself with benefits and avoid misfortunes. This is another way of considering virtue than that which had its use in the state of innocence.” Whereas for Van Velthuysen, this was a viable path, Mandeville, by inching the moral benchmark that much more towards the incompatibility of God’s law and the laws of nature, towards the mutual exclusivity of soul and flesh, formulated a worldview that was fundamentally different. While Van Velthuysen used the principle of self-preservation as a way of gracing human nature with morality – something we saw Santvoort do implicitly above – Mandeville defined it as the essence of our miserable, fallen state.

Leaving this contrast between these two Dutch doctors until further investigation in the next chapter, it is time to look at the final thread in the “Dutch gap” to be investigated: Mandeville’s formal education and the Cartesian turn the Leyden medical faculty had taken in the years leading up to Mandeville’s enrollment there.

3.6 Mandeville’s Education and Medical Cartesianism

As philosophy tried to rid itself of the control of theology in the Dutch Republic of the mid-seventeenth century, medicine found itself at the frontline of these battles. In the first place, of course, because the subject matter was man itself, and a scientific understanding of the subject required emancipation from moral-theological considerations. The inherent paradox, however, was that what was safer theologically to investigate and debate was a purely materialist view of biology, which left questions of volition and ethics outside of their purview. We will see some of the intellectual acrobatics this situation led to below, as we discuss the tightrope walked over at the medical faculty of Leyden University from which Mandeville graduated in 1691. We can say his preparation as a doctor started long before, however, as his family background demonstrates.

Bernard was born in Rotterdam in 1670 with a certain likelihood of becoming a doctor. As all children of the professional and upper classes, he was sent to the Latin School. The Latin Schools not only ensured a particular curriculum was offered to those with a professional need for it, they also reflected a particular characteristic of Dutch society. Literacy, a robust and self-aware burgher class, and an education steeped in the classics that clearly went beyond the immediate necessities of daily life all indicate a dimension to society that is easy to forget if we focus on the contradictions between a strict Reformed Church on the one hand and the power of commerce and its practitioners on the other. The result was an extremely dense system of humanist schools that were a source of pride and prosperity for Dutch society.