Chapter 3 - first part

3.4 Spinoza, Materialism, and Determinism

We cannot detach Spinoza either from Descartes and the ongoing debate between moderns and ancients in the Netherlands of the 1650s-1670s, or from the way this intellectual battle was driven by a political one involving the limits of public debate itself, that is, censorship. The Orangist faction, supported by the Reformed Church, tried to censor the libertine thinkers who were infallibly associated with the States Party. Inasmuch as the latter also represented the socio-economic (and ruling) class of the regenten, part of their discourse was concerned with finding philosophical legitimation for the commercial republic, as we have seen in the case of thinkers such as Grotius, Boxhorn, Barlaeus, and De la Court. The identification of a modern equivalent to civic virtue would legitimize the economic flourishing of the republic and provide ideological support to the regenten-based power structure. A more benevolent interpretation of the passions and the counter-balancing concept of interest paved this way. As such, this quest is absent in Mandeville. Received opinion has it, of course, that he substitutes the idea of the thriving hive for any concern for moral order altogether. The question that remains, duly addressed in the following chapters, is how we are to interpret the fact that the hive is, in fact, grumbling

Even though Spinoza probably had started writing his Ethica Ordine Geometrico Demostrata as early as 1662, and the general objective of his studies had been clear since he had announced his general project with Pincipia Philosophiae Cartesianae (1663), his first public statement, positioning him at that particular moment in society, came with his Tractatus Theologico-politicus (1670). In it, he defended the Erastian idea that the power of the Church was subject to that of the worldly authorities, taking a stance that placed him clearly on the side of the republican theorists of the States Party and their free-thinking partisans. Suppression of the freedom to philosophize, he claimed, was a threat to the republic itself. The main focus of his studies, however, was not on political, or even religious, issues, but on the individual’s personal liberation from external pressures.

One form the battles between ancients and moderns had taken was the moderns’ attempt to reconsider Aristotelian political philosophy and its concept of the zoon politikon. Man’s sociability, and his natural embedding in society – still upheld by Grotius – was challenged by Boxhorn and his students, the brothers De la Court, and Spinoza. Spinoza took on the project of De la Court to base the republican ideal on an alternative vision of man, for which Descartes had laid out the intellectual tools but otherwise had not provided theoretical (political) guidelines.

The tools, the physico-psychological concept of the passions, led both De La Court and Spinoza to develop theories of psychological egoism based on man’s actual and observed nature and not on how he ought to be. But whereas De la Court strove to keep man anchored to his civic role, by devising a new purpose for the man of commerce who had become so prominent in the Republic, this economic theme was not so pronounced in Spinoza. An observation on personal circumstances seems due in this context, as the brothers De la Court were wealthy textile entrepreneurs, and Spinoza without regret gave up on his father’s – not so successful – business importing dried fruit. Where Spinoza did strive beyond De la Court was his formulation of an entirely new theory of the metaphysical order and of man’s position therein.

Descartes had wanted to apply the newly found scientific perspective on astronomical matters to man, describing laws with geometrical certitude for the entirety of Creation, describing all activities of mind and body as governed by the laws of mechanics. Arguably, he salvaged the Christian worldview, by keeping neatly separate the realms of soul and matter. He even went so far as to postulate a – physical – connection between man of the flesh and moral man in the pineal gland, the seat of the soul. This also meant he was able to salvage functions for man that were more congruent with received theological opinion. He still had volition, he had the faculty of reason, and he had a set of passions that were not sinful per se and that in any event could be willed towards moral behavior. One can imagine this optimism being a reflection of his own, as he was embarking on what he was convinced were revelations of the geometrical order of Creation itself. But while Descartes had set a specific boundary for the materialism inherent in his studies, Baruch de Spinoza showed less reserve. He wanted to emulate the French philosopher and, in the words of philosopher and Spinoza scholar Stephen Nadler, “do for metaphysics, epistemology, physics, psychology, and even ethics what Euclid had done for geometry.”

Spinoza did away with the duality of reality altogether. For him, only (a single) substance existed, though the simplicity of this statement does a poor job at rendering the complexity of his system. The single substance, comprising everything from the infinity of God to the tiniest concrete particular, had an endless number of expressions or attributes which were expressed through modes. Only two of these were conceivable to us: thought (the world of the mind) and extension (the world of concrete objects). All attributes were subject to the same laws of cause and effect, but strictly within their own realm. Spinoza thereby even worsened the implications of his materialist reading of reality, as everything was declared the inevitable effect of (a series of) causes, rendering all events determined and impervious to any act of volition, whether human or divine.

The uproar over the materialist implications of this philosophy was so tremendous, that his influence went largely undetected for a long time, for the simple reason that the mention of his name without an express rebuttal risked the author’s condemnation for atheism, as had been Spinoza’s lot. Conversely, today the contrary assumption is sometimes made, when Spinozist materialism seems to feature in other thinkers’ ideas. The accusations of atheism and Epicureanism were both wielded against Mandeville as well, but at least for Spinoza we can safely say that he did not condone materialist values. Because the realization of a happy and virtuous life for Spinoza meant rendering one less vulnerable to the onslaught of the chain of causal events bombarding us on a daily basis. It is our passions in response to events that torment us and prevent us from leading fulfilling lives. By nurturing reason and stimulating our active affects or passions we can reach what he calls ‘adequate ideas’. These can liberate us from our passive state of suffering, provide us with a level of control that has at least the semblance of volition, and allow us to partake in the infinite wisdom of what is God (or Nature). The net result of his materialist determinism therefore resembles Stoic wisdom much more closely than the accusation of ‘materialism’ would suggest.

Whether this similarity was a question of direct influence is difficult to answer as Spinoza – just like Descartes, for whom Stoic influence has been assumed as well – does not include explicit references to Stoic thinkers, though he does discuss the Stoic approach to dealing with emotions in the preface to part V of the Ethics. On the other hand, classical philosophy had become so pervasive in seventeenth-century Europe, that the issue of direct influence becomes something of a moot point. Historian Jon Miller has argued that besides the general intellectual environment, a likely Stoic source for Spinoza would have been Grotius. According to Miller, the fundamental difference between the Stoic type of determinism and that of Spinoza is the teleology that gives the Stoic philosophy purpose, while the latter’s remains deprived of such meaning. If we pan back to the quotation from Part II of the Fable under the heading of this chapter, Mandeville identified his own position as closer to Stoa than Epicureanism (or Spinozism) on this point. In any event, Stoic influence in a country with the thriving humanist school system that it had need not surprise us. The Netherlands had even integrated Stoic ‘applied wisdom’ in a long-standing literary tradition, which renders the receptivity to and the enthusiasm in engaging in the (post-)Cartesian debates in the period under attention unsurprising.

The literary tradition that over the course of several centuries laid the groundwork for the rationalist philosophers of the seventeenth century has been called ‘vernacular rationalism’. This tradition can be traced as far back as Jacob van Maerlant (ca.1230 to ca.1300). The use by these writers of the vernacular instead of Latin reflected the belief that the third estate was capable of learning, without the mediation of the clergy, an unthinkable concept in contemporary societies without a similarly emancipated burgher class. Social commentary and a practical, ‘emancipatory’ approach to moral advice, integrating Stoic elements, would culminate in the work of the highly influential Dutch poet Dirck Volckertszoon Coornhert (1522-1590). The themes that came to the fore in Cartesianism and Spinozism the century after had been sown already, especially the idea that by way of our reason we are able to discern what is true and what is false. This, often literary, tradition had prepared minds for the advent of late seventeenth-century’s rad­ical rationalism. A practical approach to ethics was an orientation prominent in Erasmus’s thought as well, of course.

Spinoza’s conception of virtue was in no way as radical as were his metaphysical views. He stuck to the general rules for behavior that could be found in the Bible itself. The way virtue was formulated generally in Collegiant, Socinian and similar circles did not counter the rules of the Holy Scripture anyway, but rather assumed the Bible encapsulated the basic rules of morality anybody would subscribe to. In addition, the Collegiant rejection of interpretational authority at their gatherings consecrated the idea – inherent in the Reformation – that the individual believer was well capable of making his own judgment, a position clearly formulated by Spinoza. The Collegiant perspective is clear throughout Spinoza’s circle, and beyond, as the Netherlands hosted a religious orientation that was about to be adopted in England under the name of latitudinarianism. We will see Mandeville follow this exact approach in his Free Thoughts on Religion. It is in the field of political theory, however, that we see the differences between the various theories – old and new – play out more clearly.

The contrast between Spinoza and De la Court was referred to above. The latter ‘modernized’ civic humanism by accommodating homo economicus. De la Court’s vision combined Machiavellic ambition with a Cartesian psychology of the passions, so as to create a society strident enough to overcome the vicissitudes of fate. In comparison, Spinoza’s view was considerably more demure. While the naturalist approach of Hobbes had certainly appealed to him, and there was a certain correspondence between their respective descriptions of the state of nature – as a situation of peril and vulnerability – it was Hobbes’s authoritarian solution that Spinoza wanted to reject. On the one hand, he did this by applying a utilitarian standard for any (social) contract, assuming people would never observe a rule they did not derive any advantage from. As society developed, the standards themselves were liable to change as well. On the other hand, however, his republican optimism was tied to his idea of the pursuit of virtue by the individual.