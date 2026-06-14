Chapter 2 - second part

I do not [understand], I confess, any more than I can comprehend Eternity, or the Deity itself: but when I cannot comprehend what my Reason assures me must necessarily exist, there is no Axiom or Demonstration clearer to me, than that the Fault lies in my want of Capacity, the Shallowness of my Understanding.

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[S]ome are of the Opinion, that this all, the to pan, the Universe, was from all Eternity...

This is not more satisfactory or comprehensible, than the System of Epicurus, who derives every thing from wild Chance, and an undesign’d Struggle of senseless Atoms. When we behold things, which our Reason tells us could not have been produced without Wisdom and Power, in a degree far beyond our Comprehension, can any thing be more contrary to, or clashing with that same Reason, than that the things, in which that high Wisdom and great Power are visibly display’d, should be coeval with the Wisdom and Power themselves, that contriv’d and wrought them? Yet this Doctrine, which is Spinozism in Epitome, after having been neglected many Years, begins to prevail again, and the Atoms lose ground: for of Atheism, as well as Superstition, there are different Kinds, that have their Periods and Returns, after they have been long exploded.[1]

Now that we have an idea of the political and social forces at work in Mandeville’s place of birth, it is time to focus on the ideas – traditional, novel, or recycled – he found himself surrounded with as he came of age. That he was Dutch, and a doctor, has never been a secret, of course. The picture sketched in the previous chapter is one of an entire family of doctors, striving if not struggling to better their position in the lower ranks of the upper burgher class: educated but without any apparent wealth. The ideological-political affiliation of father and son was an added detail, specifically with the States Party through its Rotterdam representative Adriaen Paets. As noted, the most evident intellectual source Mandeville drew from was Pierre Bayle.

In the introduction and in chapter one I outlined a number of the qualifications accorded to Mandeville that have remained ingrained in our modern interpretation of him. Some characterizations regard a simple philosophical position (atheist, materialist or Epicurean, psychological egoist), while others rather refer to the school of thinking or tradition he has been categorized under: political Cartesianism or commercial republicanism, medical Cartesianism, the societal paradox of merchant and pastor. The very term Cartesianism, of course, is a vessel containing varied components, often veering in directions Descartes himself had not wanted to go. The unifying element – that Descartes certainly would have approved of – was the emphasis on Descartes’ mathematical understanding. Topics that also drew attention from the Dutch Cartesians, however, frequently laid out in public pamphleteering battles, outside an academic environment and even in the vernacular, regarded public, outright political issues that were of particular concern for issues regarding the newly established Netherlands Republic.

The previous and the present chapter are dedicated to determining to what extent these elements had been hidden from interpretational purview inside the “Dutch gap”. While this chapter will investigate the sources for these directions of thought, elaborating both on the material circumstances conducive thereto and on the philosophical foundation provided for the same, the following two chapters will reassess the accuracy of these qualifications with Mandeville’s texts in hand.

Some features of Mandeville’s work are hard to catch in terms of intellectually formulated positions. This applies in particular for “Dutch directness”, or his tendency to describe people’s motivations without mercy or generous excuses. This inclination touches upon the cultural-political identity of the Dutch. This characteristic, visible throughout the period of nation building, regarded the open, irreverent, and direct character of communication, and was viewed as a defining feature of burgher society. Mandeville would copy this outlook, and arguably based his very literary style on this approach. This thread will also make clear once more why the term burgher is preferable over that of bourgeois, as the latter would imply socio-economic overtones (and perhaps connotationally even a tendency towards unobtrusiveness and controversy avoidance), while the mentality displayed is one of low power distance and plain speech for all. As we will see in chapter five, Mandeville was aware of this aspect of Dutch culture, though his negative appraisal of the “Dutch boors” suggests he saw his own application of blunt discourse as a deliberate intellectual strategy. The final chapters will show that his penchant for provocation was meant to appeal to a specific section of the audience, asserted in opposition to the newly-formulated ideal of polite society.

An issue that was investigated explicitly throughout the Golden Age and that was addressed by Mandeville as well was whether society was the product of man’s sociability. Addressed initially by Grotius in terms of natural law, the discussion would be drawn into the scope of ‘Cartesianism’, which strove to formulate a mechanics of man that would be as incontrovertible as mathematical axioms, using man’s passions as the mechanism that could be scientifically described. This quest at one point – in the person of Spinoza – veered off towards metaphysical mechanicism, constituting that other ‘Dutch’ theme reflected in Mandeville’s ideas. These three topics – sociability, man’s passions, and mechanicism (where at times determinism or materialism may seem more appropriate terms) – cannot be neatly separated or distilled into three distinct types of discourse. Distinguishing them, however, will allow us to track the sources of some of Mandeville’s ideas, to contrast his answers to these debates, and come to an interpretation of his thought that is more anchored to the historical context, based less on the shock value of certain ideas that he was willing – quite literally – to entertain.

In the wake of my recounting of Mandeville’s role in the Kosterman Riots, a proviso is in place. A sizeable amount of Dutch ‘Cartesian’ discourse in the third quarter of the seventeenth century was inextricably tied to the battle of the States Party trying to render the accidental republic a permanent one. Following the Orangist restoration in 1672, this overtly political purpose and perspective disappeared. We will be able to see a similar disengagement from questions regarding political rule in Mandeville and identifying and describing this shift will hopefully shed light on the nature of his response to the political-philosophical climate he grew up in.

3.1 Intellectual Climate and General Themes

The cultural feats of the Netherlands Republic have long been described as mostly limited to painting. Typically, when philosophy emanating from the morass did get attention – with the exception of Hugo Grotius – the focus would be on the odd men out, such as Descartes, Bayle, and Spinoza, outsiders if not foreigners, whose relationship to the territory was assumed as rather utilitarian than inspirational, taking maximum advantage of the relative liberty of thought and the printing press that happened to be available to them there. A straightforward explanation for the previous lack of attention would be the lingual isolation that, as a matter of fact, was stimulated and increased those very years as a linguistic identity was considered a requirement for the new nation. While this isolation pertains to this day, the past twenty years have seen an accumulation of studies on Dutch intellectual production during this period. Much of this attention has been reserved to ‘Spinoza’s circle’, that group of daring thinkers who had so little in common in personal background yet shared the temerity of challenging some of the ideas held most sacred in those days.