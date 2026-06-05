3 - first part

2.5 Shifts in Power, Shifts in Values

Not for all members of the States Party were the practical consequences of the Year of Disaster as dramatic as they were for their leader, the Grand Pensionary Johan de Witt and his brother, who were lynched in The Hague. Prince William nevertheless purged the States of Holland and Zeeland of 130 of their 460 regents (in the province of Holland, the purge involved 30% of the aldermen) leaving a number of them, including a series of Rotterdam burgomasters, feeling compelled to flee the country, moving considerable amounts of capital abroad. William’s strategy over the coming years was to counter any reinstatement of the States Party in a position of power by way of his own direct appointments. This was to become a prominent complaint of those intent on regaining some of the influence they had recently lost, though we saw above that the petitioning of the authorities took root more generally during these years. While it may not be an established fact that William III’s appointees were corrupt relative to the standards of those days – certainly in the European context – his imposition on the institutions did offer a point of ideological contrast with the republican period that had just been concluded. As far as the economic situation was concerned, the ongoing war with France entailed constantly high fiscal pressure. The concept of corruption itself, on the other hand, had been subject to change.

Traditionally, public officers had charged a fee for their services, or the office as such would be subject to lease and the officials would retain the proceeds from their public duties. A notable example of this practice were the tax collectors, of course, extended from the 15th century to the so-called baljuwschappen, the offices of bailiffs. Public order thereby fell into the orbit of private gain by individuals with an official appointment. It was during the Revolt against Spanish rule that this practice was altered, as can be read specifically from the office of the pensionary itself. This public function was elaborated to give formal structure to the role of legal advisor to local and provincial government, as the Spanish central authority had to be replaced. Whereas originally the ridderschap, the nobles’ representation, appointed the official and allocated income from territory, over time this became a direct, financial remuneration, his pension. While Van Oldebarnevelt – De Witt’s predecessor, who had succumbed to another Prince of Orange, Maurice, when he was beheaded in The Hague for treason in 1619 – had still had to content himself with a small emolument and otherwise make do with the gifts offered to him domestically or abroad, this was no longer deemed acceptable in the period starting after the death of Prince William II (1650).

De Witt’s remuneration was increased, while it was prohibited to him, as well as to other public officials, to accept gifts. That this new rule was intended to be observed was shown by the example of Cornelis Musch, registrar of the States-General and a favorite of Stadtholder William II who, despite having underwritten the new regulation, was caught accepting donations. His political affiliation is likely to have been a part of the accusations, as he was rumored, as well, to have had a hand in William II’s coup attempt in 1650, when the latter had imprisoned a number of Holland regenten and had tried to occupy Amsterdam militarily. The final nail to the coffin of Musch was the innuendo he had committed suicide. Scandal, involving pamphleteering, ensued, culminating in an investigation by the States-General, as many bailiffs came under scrutiny as well in this period. As Early as 1625, a corruption scandal arose in Rotterdam involving the Admiralty regarding misdoings with import and export levies and the rigging of the auctioning of the booty deriving from enemy ships.

It is in the context of this newly engaged public morality that De Witt publicly embodied the value of republican incorruptibility both domestically and internationally. Now corruption may have been a commonplace of republican theory, going back to Sallust and Cicero, embodying the decay of the body politic. But if the re-conception of corruptio in legal terms in the Netherlands Republic demonstrated anything, it was the very tenuous nature of applying Roman republican values, or even their version as modified by civic humanism, to a political situation that clearly was not founded on the Ciceronian ideal of the farmer/citizen/soldier integrating citizen and res publica. The next chapter is dedicated in part to the reinvention of the republican ideology for the Dutch context, but in the world of (international) politics Grand Pensionary De Witt symbolized this ethical approach, with incorruptibility as its ideal.

De Witt’s ‘hobby’ in developing the actuarial sciences had clear purpose for both business and public finance, aiding him and his fellow regenten to plan for their own future and that of the Republic. But his calculations of risk had increasing weight in the international arena as well. While the image of upholding Dutch republican values in a jungle filled with absolutist contenders had a propagandistic aspect to it, underlying it there was great concern about being a small swath of land – with a dominant orientation towards the seas at that – surrounded by Machiavellically plotting kings. When he is called a raison d’état politician, we must distinguish the qualification from the association more directly made with ragion di stato, as De Witt’s concern was not territorial expansion and state power, but the security and independence of the state and the protection of the trade both rested on. Schama described the man as relying “on Cartesian actuarial calculations of diplomatic contingency, [rendering him] more vulnerable ... to acts of public unreason,” until the unlikely coalition of Catholic France and Anglican England came about, inaugurating the final act of his diplomatic tightrope act. With the fate of the Republic in the balance, De Witt juggled the Emperor against the French, the Danes against the Swedes, Spain against France, and the English against all. As well as the mathematical model worked for public finance, ‘Cartesianism’ was not as easily applied in international relations, even if the balancing of one passion against another was the formula that his acquaintances the brothers De la Courts were theorizing on. One can say it was not geometry as such that failed De Witt in his calculations, but instead the optimism inherent in facing a world of perils armed with mathematical certainties; the spider spinning his web was caught dangling. Homo mercator was still in the game, but homo calculans took a blow. In any event, 1672 saw the country nearly conquered and the States Party crumbling, while the Cartesian theory of the passions and the search for the mechanical laws ordering human experience survived at medical faculties, especially at Leyden.

The Year of Disaster did not end the de facto republic. Irony had it that the faux monarch, the Stadtholder, saved it. The neat ideological ordering of society did start to falter. Even though Spinoza went on to publish during the first years of the Orangist restoration, the republican fervor that had characterized political theory published between 1652 and 1672 slipped away, as did the attempts to reformulate republican theory on a commercial basis. The Netherlands still were rich, but they no longer were the quintessential commercial commonwealth. The next chapter will show how the Dutch had tried to reconcile their economic perspective with a classical understanding of the role of the burgher, an element that the numerous humanist schools had not failed to promote. Grotius had been one of the first to take up the challenge, though he only resolved the embarrassment that was held by tradition to pertain to trade by claiming the Dutch were not such mercenaries as to accept just any source of income: they focused, after all, on the riskiest of trades. In addition, the Republic to him represented the antithesis to oppression and usurpation, a quality he projected into the Batavian past as well, giving their independence, directness and egalitarianism a mythical background, though in the cloak of a rhetorical common place. He thereby drew from Erasmus himself, who had explored the potential of a sidenote to classical history to build up a myth involving the original inhabitants of the swampy lowlands. Writers Coornhert and P.C. Hooft gave a more literary expression to the theme, while Grotius obviously had a more legal approach. Grotius’s project otherwise had to focus on the moral viability of the republic he was seeking to preserve with his pen. His focus was on the concept of sociability rather than on that of citizenship. As man was blessed with a natural sense of justice, people would unite voluntarily and out of self-interest. Against the background of this myth, and the eventual faltering of commercial republican theory, Mandeville’s approach towards this very issue will stand out in contrast.

More explicit support for the merchants’ republic had come from Casper Barlaeus in his inaugural address for the newly founded Amsterdam Athenaeum Illustrae in 1632. This speech is often quoted and referred to. In his speech, Barlaeus argued that the traditional juxtaposition of trade and wealth with virtue and wisdom was, in fact, wrong. As self-preservation was the most fundamental law of nature – as had argued Grotius – and there was no conflict between self-interest and sociability, and the virtue of an active life found fruition in a life of commerce, he had all exhibits required for his case within an arm’s length. It was the wealth of the merchants’ city around him that had made possible a new institute of (humanist) learning. Though the occasion was prominent, attended by all the dignitaries of the city and beyond, and his appeal to local pride must have fallen to welcoming ears, these were not ideas that were massively adopted and copied in the following years. The fact that many historians take recourse to referencing this speech speaks for itself in this regard. The strictures of the Reformed Church on the one hand, and the rules for a moral life according to (civic) humanism held out very different ideals to the aspiring virtuous. These two philosophies shared values such as moderation and honesty. The gap, on the other hand, lay in the difference between virtue that was privately held, with an other-worldly orientation, and a virtue that would have to be asserted through the polis or civitas that one was a part of. In parallel, Dutch decay for the former may have represented disfavor incurred from the Almighty for wayward behavior, while for the latter it was thought to reflect negligence of public virtue by citizens. The publications of the De la Court brothers starting from 1660 were an attempt to take Grotius’s and Barlaeus’s overtures in a direction that defended the Dutch anomalies more consistently.

Before we examine the intellectual panorama Bernard Mandeville grew up against, we will finish our history of the political events he lived through before his departure for England. William III had been able to fight off the armies from France, Münster, and Cologne, while in a series of successful campaigns Admiral Michiel de Ruyter beat the navies of France and England combined. The war with England ended in March 1674, concluding the third of the series of Anglo-Dutch Wars (the first 1652-1654 and the second 1666-1667). The Franco-Dutch War dragged on until 1678, however, and even then, the root of the conflict remained unresolved. Besides Louis XIV’s appetite for territorial conquests in the Spanish Netherlands in the south, the economic warfare started by the mercantilist Colbert through the imposition of import duties on commodities transported from the Netherlands and by Dutch shipping did not stop with the peace of Nijmegen (1678). The collapse of the stock market that had occurred upon the imminent defeat of the Dutch in 1672 thus was followed by more economic challenges, as the English and the French aimed to take over the source of wealth that international trade had brought the Republic.

The irony of this situation perhaps was that while the States Party had a maritime orientation and focused on trade and navy and William III imposed himself through personal appointments to break the power of the regenten locally, the former only felt compelled to take William’s preoccupation with the territorial French threat more seriously due to the tariffs that caused economic pressure and social unrest. Textile from Leyden (the so-called laken) and herring from Rotterdam encountered an effective ban by France in the later 1680s, causing hardship and uproar, events that Mandeville – who had gone to study in Leiden in 1685 – witnessed firsthand. While William had relative success with inserting his own circle of trustees in smaller towns, resistance by the States Party in larger towns was visible as early as 1673. He increased his authority over diplomacy and the military, both strategically and as regarded promotions, and extended control over the funding thereof. He also attempted to make less likely the risk of a renewed coalition between France and England by marrying Charles II’s niece in 1677, culminating in an Anglo-Dutch defense pact the next year. Fear of the prospect of a Catholic successor to the English throne, Charles II’s brother James, illustrated the importance of the religious motif in international politics – and the fear of a repetition of 1672 – as did the revocation of the Edict of Nantes by Louis XIV in 1685, leading to a stream of Huguenot refugees to the Netherlands.

In 1684, the States Party had obtained some success in pushing back Orangist influence in Rotterdam, as Adriaen Paets took control of the city again. It had been Paets, a friend of Michael Mandeville, who had some years before invited Pierre Bayle to teach at the Athenaeum Illustrae of the city . The ideological tension may not have been an important issue for William himself, but locally his power base did depend on the stricter Calvinists who had no sympathy for such adventurous thinkers. In any event, it was in the context of a fierce and ongoing debate about military spending – with William favoring the funding of the army over the navy – and a financial crisis increasing from 1688 after Colbert’s tariffs of 1667 were reinstated in France, that public unrest soared in Amsterdam, Leyden, and Rotterdam in the years 1689-90. In Rotterdam, a rather banal case of excise-dodging and an unfortunate death led to massive rioting and protests against William’s local favorite, the bailiff (baljuw) Jacob van Zuylen van Nyevelt. His allegiance to the Orangist party on the one hand, and his reputation as an extremely corrupt public officer on the other became the focal point of violent protests by States Party adherents, in which Bernard Mandeville, on leave from his studies in Leyden, became involved.

2.6 Mandeville’s less-than-glorious Revolution