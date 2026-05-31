Chapter 2

The Republic of the Seven United Netherlands was founded in 1581 through the proclamation of the Act of Abjuration, declaring the seven provinces on the North Sea independent of Spanish rule. Spanish governance was a relative novelty itself, the product of dynastic marriage policies resulting in Habsburg rule over large parts of Europe. Though it is satisfying and not untruthful to see the Dutch decision to end monarchical rule as a step towards the modern age, what clashed at the political level between the Habsburg king of Spain Philip II and the rebellious provinces can also be differently formulated. Whereas Philip II sought to centralize power and exercise his God-given sovereignty with total control from his court in Madrid, resistance from the Dutch to a large extent was the product of awareness of the provincial and urban privileges that had been conquered in the Middle Ages from less assertive and not as distant rulers. But local autonomy by no means was the only factor leading to the Dutch Revolt.

The 80-Years’ War (as the uprising is traditionally called) was one of many instances of the religious wars ravaging Europe ever since Martin Luther had nailed his proclamation to a Wittenberg church in 1517. The Lowlands (including present-day Flanders) had become the home to numerous Calvinists, as well as other Protestant denominations. Socio-economically, this coincided with a high level of urbanization and literacy. Had Philip II refrained from deploying the Inquisition in lands so unamenable to the type of rule he sought to establish, matters may have developed in a less dramatic fashion. Not only did a prolonged war become inevitable, however, growing autonomy also catalyzed and unleashed an economic boom that made this unplanned republic the richest country in Europe and the heir to Venetian republican and mercantile pride.

In the previous chapter, some of the issues inherent in traditional readings of Mandeville’s ideas were laid out. We found he was repeatedly recruited by economists – of very different theoretical orientations, at that – for having introduced insights that the claimants considered of importance for their own understanding of the field. This also revealed that an interest in the ‘nascence’ of certain ideas subjects our own topic to deterministic as well as anachronistic standards. Mandeville may have ‘paved the way’ for Smith, Marx, Keynes, and Hayek, but we should not apply their hindsight to him. The economic and societal referents that may have been obvious to later writers often held no meaning for Mandeville himself, let alone was he striving to reach goals that had not been formulated yet. The intuition of students like F.B. Kaye and Hayek – and the project laid out for us – was that those referents, in Mandeville’s case, would have to be found in his Dutch background.

Indeed, if we look at the infamous motto alone – ‘private vices, public benefits’ – it does not require an enormous leap of the imagination to detect some prototypically Dutch tension in it. The contrast between strict Calvinist ethics and material, commercial affluence has been a marker of Dutch society ever since the Netherlands revolted against Spanish rule in the 1560s. The objective of this chapter is to identify the concrete referents, before we discuss the intellectual responses conceived in the Netherlands in the following chapter.

The context depicted goes well beyond a description of Dutch intellectual history of the third quarter of the Golden Age. Some salient aspects of Dutch culture, such as moral pragmatism and an openness to debate and political participation, crystallized over a far longer period. And many of the novel ideas that were tried and tested in the years preceding his birth were in direct response to challenges perceived in the material, political world around them. Not only the ideas, but the challenges themselves, and to some extent the ‘mentality’ dealing with both, will have to be identified to draw a more comprehensive picture of the country Mandeville came of age in.

Another issue that needs to be dealt with is the fact that the Dutch Republic Bernard Mandeville was born in (in 1670) was qualitatively different from the country he left behind a little over two decades later. Two major political overturns took place during this span. The first was the return of the House of Orange to political office in 1672, after French troops had overrun most of the country. The second was William III’s audacious campaign in England and Ireland, commonly referred to as the Glorious Revolution of 1688/9. The political turmoil of those years also got Bernard Mandeville involved in a mutiny against local government. All these events, as well as the intellectual reflections thereon by his compatriots, were part of the landscape he inhabited. Some of these concepts and themes were reproduced by him, especially the ‘Cartesian’ instruments that were developed to devise a science of man. Certain beliefs, such as the attitude of looking upon Creation as tainted by the fall of man, persisted. And some thoughts – most notably the growing political, even democratic awareness that arose during the First Stadtholderless Era – are remarkably absent in his writings. Instead of tracing back his ideas to their presumed origins in a deductive manner, I have tried to present matters in a more expository fashion.

As stated, the ambiguity of Mandeville’s writing makes it all too easy to make a deductive argument in one direction or another. His very ambivalence, as a matter of fact, can be detected in the Netherlands in the 1670s and 1680s generally. An argument addressing the question of – for example – Mandeville’s materialist leanings is easily tilted towards a presumed outcome. Some thinkers, indeed, responded to the lifting of certain taboos with novel, radical certainties. Others, however, prevaricated between the ‘new’ standard of rationalism and natural science on the one hand and horror before the prospect (or the accusation) of atheism. Johannes Bredenburg (1643-1691), Rotterdam wine merchant and meddler with Spinozist ideas, will provide us with an example of the uncertainties some of the freethinkers faced, and with a warning against finalistic expectations.

Another reason why a more inductive approach seems justified is the following. Received opinion has it that The Fable of the Bees is a wholehearted – even if somewhat cynical – defense of commercial society, only rendered unclear or distorted through his use of paradoxical non sequiturs. Assuming this interpretation of his intentions is correct, could he not have made a more straightforward argument? Or more specifically, were there samples available from his Dutch background that had done exactly that? Since he did use some of the conceptual tools developed in defense of commercial society before him, and proved himself familiar with others while rejecting them, a simple question seems legitimate. Cloth merchants and political theorists the brothers De la Court had praised the commercial republic in the Netherlands of his youth. Was this the model Mandeville had wanted to follow? If he had, we would be interested to understand why he gave his presumed defense this opaque form. We could pose a similar question regarding Spinoza’s influence on Mandeville. This argument does not involve commercial society per se, but rather the metaphysical foundation formulated by the Jewish philosopher – monism, determinism, moral naturalism – and possibly some political stances. Mandeville was aware of these choices on the menu. But while he did pick some of Spinoza’s offerings, it is rather by contrast that we get a sense of his own particular concoction. Because Spinoza and the brothers De la Court responded to specific circumstances which were no longer in place when Mandeville grew up, it seems fair to give a more complete picture of the situation in which certain radical ideas were formulated.

2.1 Society and Political Framework: an accidental republic