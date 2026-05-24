Introduction

CHAPTER 1 - MANDEVILLE’S POSTHUMOUS RECRUITMENT

This chapter seeks to identify the different interpretational frameworks that have been used to explain Bernard Mandeville’s thought. If received interpretation has distorted Mandeville’s intentions, it would be useful to determine how the lens he’s been studied through may have deformed his image. As noted, his fame and reputation today rest on far less than his complete works. One can even say they are based on a single motto: ‘private vices, public benefits’. As he transformed his original commentary in verse The Grumbling Hive (1705) into a collection of comments and essays in the following two decades and a half, he added this motto to the new title that at least nominally united the body of The Fable of the Bees. Eventually, The Fable comprised the original poem, Remarks A through Y, An Essay on Charity and Charity-Schools, and A Search into the Nature of Society, as well as a preface and his Vindication of the Book, written in 1723 when controversy had started. As Part II, six Dialogues between Horatio, Cleomenes, and Fulvia were added to the Fable in 1729. If this ‘unit’ alone already presents notable variety, Bernard Mandeville published much more. He wrote for the periodical The Female Tatler, he published Free Thoughts on Religion, the Church, and National Happiness on religious dissent and toleration and the balance of (religious) power in 1720, and a dialogue about medicine for a wider audience as A Treatise of the hypochondriack and hysterick passions (1711). This is not a comprehensive overview (it is recommended to peruse the chronological bibliography immediately before this chapter), but it should create sufficient warning when we see Mandeville being equated with a single slogan.

The singular focus on the particular motto that was added to a later edition of the Fable of an earlier work (the Grumbling Hive) becomes more remarkable still when we realize that the locus of controversy in Mandeville’s time may have been included in 1723’s edition of The Fable of the Bees, but did not regard the Grumbling Hiveand its moral story about the mutual exclusivity of material progress and ethical uprightness at all. The great controversy that acquired him ill fame sprouted from a very specific discussion in Augustan society that he weighed in on. This controversy will be discussed in the context of his publishing career in England. By that time, an alternative reading of Mandeville, based on the terms of contemporary debate, is within reach. This interpretation will no longer depend on the assumption that he was a defender of commercial society. The problem with that presupposition is – especially considering his repeated use of the paradox as a rhetorical figure – that analysis tends to become a deductive exercise that rather explains how exactly he would come to the destination we knew he was to reach from the very start. Any element that might contradict either the route or the terminus must be dismissed in one way or another. In Mandeville’s case, this terminus was conjectured well after his own time, while the origins of the presumed defense of commercial society in his country of birth, in contrast, was generally ignored.

Over time, several historical studies have been dedicated to ‘other’, or ‘minor’ works of his, and attention has been dedicated in particular to how his thought evolved over the course of his publishing career. Generally speaking, however, and with a few exceptions, received opinion on Mandeville has changed little over the past century and a half. If we want to see the object more clearly, then, checking the lens through which we have studied it for so long would be a sensible first step. An overview of interpretations accorded to him will not suggest how we could read him in proper historical perspective but will help us understand how his representation may have been slanted. As it turns out, his recruitment for others’ battles was mainly the work of economists.

The overview of economic perspectives on Mandeville will be followed by a consideration of historical views, starting from historian F.B. Kaye, who prepared the standard edition of the Fable in 1924. An exhaustive listing of interpretative issues will not be provided, but the main challenges to a comprehensive understanding of the man and his paradoxes will be identified. The chapter will be concluded with a series of historical perspectives that were not presented with immediate pertinence to Mandeville, but that will help us redefine the backdrop against which we can focus on specific questions. One of these perspectives regards the nature of the early Enlightenment itself and serves as a caveat against the type of determinist views that Mandeville interpretations have often been subject to. Another perspective will posit the question whether what we are dealing with is pure intellectual history, or whether aspects of broader culture – or even ‘mentality’ – add to our understanding of the provocateur from Rotterdam. Somewhere in between these extremes of philosophy and ‘lower culture’, a perspective on the history of ideas of the Dutch Republic was proposed by Harold Cook that suggests that even purely abstract, philosophical ideas can find their origins in practical experience of a much more mundane kind.

If we assume that Mandeville was one of the first thinkers to present a defense of commercial society, we place him in a historical tradition with a specific terminus and a presumed trajectory. Before him, a major steppingstone on this itinerary was laid by the brothers De la Court in the Netherlands Republic. If and how we can perceive their influence on Mandeville will be addressed later on, but a century after the brothers De la Court, Adam Smith consecrated this direction in moral-political philosophy with his Wealth of Nations. Leaving Mandeville somewhere in the middle, even implicitly, ties him in with a continuum that becomes a self-propagating and finalistic whole. That this is problematic is more than a matter of abstract principles. It fails to acknowledge the contrasts between Mandeville’s views of man and those developed over the course of the Dutch Golden Age and that of the Scottish Enlightenment. The fact that this perspective has left a heavy imprint on interpretations of Mandeville seems a good reason to start our investigation there.