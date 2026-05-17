An Hypothesis, when once it has been a little while establish’d, becomes like a Sovereign, and receives the same Homage and Respect from its Vassals, as if it was Truth it self: his continues till Experience or Envy discovers a Flaw in it: Yet unless it be a great Man indeed, that finds fault first, his Discovery is only answered with Contempt for a while: But when another Hypothesis is broach’d, (which is commonly soon after) that not having the Fault of the former, and being likewise well contriv’d, gets a considerable number of Followers: Then you see all that fought under the Banners of the old Hypothesis bristle up, and every Man of Note amongst them thinks himself personally injured, and in Honour obliged to stand by it with his Life and Fortune. Now all Arts and Sciences are ransack’d, and whatever can be drawn from Wit, Eloquence, or Learning, is produced to maintain their own Leige Hypothesis, and destroy the upstart one; and the whole Party is alarm’d with as much Concern as they are in a Man of War, when they have receiv’d a Shot under Waer: In the mean time they that have lifted themselves under the new Hypothesis are no idle, and thus both Parties enter into a perfect state of War; the better sort fighting with Arguments, the rest with personal Reflections.

(Bernard Mandeville, A Treatise of the Hypochondriack and Hysterical Diseases (1730), p. 125-6)

INTRODUCTION

Almost 300 years after his passing, Bernard Mandeville still is the object of both vilification and celebration. The fate of this Dutch doctor, who settled in England under uncertain circumstances and would develop a career as the writer of provocative commentary and controversial theories on society, is comparable to the lot of all individuals who are perceived to have exerted a ‘modernizing’ influence on their contemporaries. While Mandeville’s transgressive discourse, resulting in the incorporation of his thought in economic theory and materialist philosophy in the ages after him, has ensured our enduring interest in him, it has also led to the anchoring of our understanding of him to our perspective on those he may have influenced. Concretely, as he has been declared a primary defender of commercial society, the place attributed to him has become one of assisting successive developments. Considering Bernard Mandeville in his own right, as the unique formulator of his own conclusions regarding his experience, rather than as a forerunner, is the overarching ambition of this study. What should become apparent in the process is that, while he may be an attractive subject for being controversial, the nature of the controversy he engendered in his own days does not correspond to today’s received opinion on what may have made him a ground-breaking thinker. In parallel, but distinctly, we will become aware that the appraisal of his intellectual contribution took somewhat of an opposite course: from being vehemently rejected in his own days, he would be commended by later readers, in large part because of his contentiousness. But before engaging in debate and interpretational subtleties, it is useful to begin with as neutral and unassailable a description of Mandeville and his ideas as possible.

Bernard Mandeville was born in Rotterdam in 1670, the son and grandson of a medical doctor. Though he would appeal to his professional background to substantiate his contentions throughout his life, it was not to medicine that he owed the (ill) fame he would acquire in England in the latter part of his life. He had moved to England in the early 1690s, a period during which he has left us next to no trace of his activities. The one thing he must have spent part of his time on was the mastery of the English language, something that became apparent early in the next century, when he started publishing fables and pamphlets in verse (after Scarron and De la Fontaine, as well as his own). He published satire in a periodical, and a dialogue on medical matters for a general audience but acquired wide attention only when he extended his original fable in verse The Grumbling Hive (1705) into a collection of comments on the original work, essays, and enquiries, bundled as The Fable of the Bees. In 1723, one of these additions would lead to wider public attention for Mandeville, though predominantly of the negative kind. In the Fable, the works already referred to, and a series of other publications, Mandeville set forth his views on man, society, and its history. Now theoretical rigor and philosophical exactitude are not prevalent in his works. His views are nevertheless consistent enough to allow him to hold an integrated worldview that permitted to formulate provocative ideas on a series of subjects, many of topical interest. It is to these views that we will now turn.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing to realize about Mandeville, is that the central tenet upon which his ideas were based was not new, revolutionary, or the slightest bit deviant. The foundational moral claim of most of his writings was the contention that wealth and virtue were incompatible. Generations of philosophers and theologians had argued pretty much the same before him. Mandeville, of course, formulated his paradox – private vices, public benefits – in such a way that he allowed (and seemingly pushed) for a different interpretation. The suggestion was that the mutual exclusivity between virtue and riches implied that vice led to wealth, at least for society as a whole. The contrasting of public and private has in modern times come to signify Mandeville’s defense of a utilitarian standard, presuming that the public benefits were what he intended to promote. While discussing Mandeville in the context of Augustan society towards the end of this work, it should become apparent that the criticism he thereby expressed was not aimed at private (Christian) morality. His argument was directed at those who sought to obliterate the contrast between the standards for this, and the other life. These were the optimists, the proponents of polite society, who believed that society was based on man’s benevolent nature and that post-Revolutionary England demonstrated the harmony of Creation, and who contended that private ethics, public morals, and material wellbeing could all be attained simultaneously. Mandeville thought this revealed the hypocrisy that not only characterized English society as it was evolving around him, but society – i.e., man living in organized groups – itself, as the outcome of a social process. In addition, contrary to his moralist forebears, he would show how all of this came about mechanistically, where possible drawing and claiming authority from his background as a doctor.

This brings us to another point – besides the famous paradox and its received interpretation – on which the present interpretation may be counterintuitive. The development of the mechanics of man seems to have been the outcome of a secularized understanding of man’s nature. What Mandeville’s case demonstrates, however, is that a neo-Augustinian, essentially non-voluntarist worldview was exactly what allowed for the ‘scientific’ framework of the passions that he exploited. This perspective had certainly been the outcome of his Dutch background – both with respect to the theory (in philosophy and in medicine) he had studied, the mentality he had absorbed, and the practice he had become accustomed to – and the following two chapters will seek to demonstrate how these themes had developed in the Dutch Republic during the decades preceding and following his birth. As a matter of fact, it seems Mandeville’s eventual position should be understood as a reaction to the rational, mathematical optimism that swayed the Netherlands in the third quarter of the seventeenth century. His motives were certainly not only theoretical, but political, and personal, as well. The irony of his personal trajectory was that intellectual fashion in Augustan society invoked some of the very themes he had distanced himself from, both intellectually and geographically: belief in the power of math, rational optimism, and a concern for material development.

To return to the issue of the hypocritical nature of society, Mandeville demonstrated how it had come about historically, fusing two concepts that in our eyes may seem incompatible: the state of nature and the fall of man. Seventeenth-century philosophers such as Hugo Grotius and Thomas Hobbes had used the abstraction of the state of nature as a theoretical framework for the science of man. The political Cartesianism that developed in the second half of the Dutch Golden Age elaborated this abstract principle into a naturalist approach for the purpose of political philosophy, replacing either Aristotelian teleology or Roman republican theory with a focus on man apart from the polis and prior to civilization. The brothers De la Court set this approach in a Machiavellic framework. Cartesian physician Lambert Van Velthuysen applied the perspective of medical observation, but not without making the Scriptural distinction between the perfection of Creation and man’s imperfect nature after Paradise was lost. Mandeville would echo this approach. But whereas the Cartesian optimism had reflected the confidence prevalent at the pinnacle of power and riches the Dutch Republic represented during the third quarter of the seventeenth century, the character of Mandeville’s views clearly differed. Mandeville considered man a morally deficient, naturally failing living being. And he proceeded to describe his functioning with the keen eye of a medical doctor.