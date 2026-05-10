Between 2020 and 2025 I wrote a study on the historical figure Bernard Mandeville (1670-1732), focusing on his Dutch background and on fitting the few details we do have regarding his personal walk of life within his intellectual biography. The overall goal was to provide a reinterpretation of the man and his work. While this study was primarily targeted at a scholarly audience, also with the objective of obtaining my PhD in history, the idea to render Mandeville’s story more accessible to a wider audience presented itself early on. The exciting nature of seventeenth-century Dutch society, Mandeville’s unique attitude and life, and the revolutionary nature of intellectual developments in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries make for a fascinating story. A heavily annotated text, however, is not always the best way to present a narrative about real people. Nor is it generally of concern to a non-professional audience to hear and weigh all the fineries of preceding debates among historians on the topic. Inversely, I do believe a wider audience would be interested to read and learn about societies in the past that in several respects were foundational to our own, and this format would grant me more liberties in telling his story.

The latter comment begs for clarification. Completing my study on Mandeville was the fulfillment of a 30-year pledge. During the concluding years of the past century, I wrote my thesis on the same topic. All these years, I knew Bernard Mandeville had way more to offer, though this conviction was mainly focused on my original hypothesis, i.e., that the received interpretation of the man as a defender of commercial society was inaccurate. Doing a proper and thorough deep dive into the subject several decades later not only took me into cross streets and detours I had not even been aware of before. Several of the hot topics Mandeville had enthusiastically debated on in his age – medicine, mechanicism, rationalism, fashion and fads in commercial society – seemed to acquire renewed relevance in the society around me as well. I certainly do not intend to use Mandeville to push my own opinion, but what I do hope is that the reader might see that the mirror Mandeville was aiming to hold up to his contemporaries still is a valid tool for the society that to a considerable extent is the outcome of the intellectual choices made in his.

This may sound as an overture to politicizing my historical narrative, but I believe the contrary should be the result. One of the oddest aspects of the craft of the historian lies in the fact that he is expected to explain an outcome on the assumption that it wasn’t predetermined. This is a challenge, of course, because the historian, by definition, writes about matters the outcome of which has become clear. To steer clear of such a deterministic approach, he must suspend after-knowledge, so as not to reason towards a specific result that we do know now, but people did not then would ensue. If history was predetermined, of course, there would be no sense in writing it, because we would be engaged in predicting the future. In a field of specialization such as military history, this caveat may seem more obvious than in the field of cultural and intellectual history. If we consider, however, that Mandeville was an exponent of the early Enlightenment, as well as the fact that a number of core premises of modern society were founded during this period, it is clear that we easily and insensibly review certain, at the time very much undecided, debates not only with the foreknowledge but in a sense even the blessing from hindsight: ‘See, they had to put up a fight, but they were almost ready to reach the conclusion we know they would – and should!’

Within this framework of retroactive expectations, received interpretation of Mandeville’s ideas has been set in stone. Opening up the possibility to look at the evidence differently takes an effort that we will have to facilitate in three ways. In the first place, we will reconsider the controversy Mandeville caused among his contemporaries. It will become apparent that his true intentions were clearly identified by his opponents, the target of his invective. Over the years, however, another Mandeville was created in the imagination of many others, many of them economists, for their own purposes. These authors were happy to make rhetorical use of the Dutchman, taking his controversial status as proof of his modernity, rather than concerning themselves with the man’s own intentions. This will be the next layer of controversy to peel off for a clearer vision of our subject. And in the third place, many assumptions of our own will have to be identified. An example is Mandeville’s labeling as a modernist. His numerous references to especially Stoic classical authors suggest ‘modernism’ does not tell the whole story. A different but comparable challenge to our imagination will present itself when considering developments in the anatomical understanding of Mandeville and contemporary doctors and philosophers. We can, of course, from our perspective decide that the exact location of the soul in the body is of no relevant concern to us, but that essentially means choosing to be willingly blind to the background of a central tenet of Western thought, the cerebrocentrism that was derived from Cartesian theory. Many more cases will present themselves where I will try to pursue an equitable treatment of historical positions rather than coopting what I perceive to have been the winner in historical debates. Mandeville used satire to expose situations he considered absurd. This rendered his interpretation complicated and often led to his being equated with the very absurdity he sought to criticize. Of the absurd we certainly have our portion today. Maybe it’s time to give Mandeville another listen.

Bernard Mandeville was born in 1670 in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands Republic. Though he was destined – by family, vocation, and education – to become a physician, we remember him because he carved out a career for himself as a publicist in Augustan England, retroactively assuming the reputation, if not the title, of père terrible of capitalism. The fact that so little was known about his private life for so long undoubtedly contributed to the myth surrounding this polemical figure. His reputation was founded on a single work of his, The Fable of the Bees, though it was rather its motto (and a minor work that upset all the right, virtuous leaders of Augustan society) that made him a boogey man for many and a provocative hero for some others: private vices, public benefits. At least, that is what we have come to believe. Once we zoom in on the chronology of his publications and the reactions these drew, however, we become aware that each generation created its own Mandeville, not for historical accuracy, but to make its own point.

Throughout the centuries and according to nearly all critics, Mandeville had essentially defended the commercial society that was taking shape in his country of adoption, the smoking gun being the motto quoted above. In historiography, he was termed a forerunner of a chorus singing the praises of early capitalism that would culminate in the philosophical victory of the Scottish Enlightenment. Part of this instrumentalization is certainly due to the inevitable role of the ‘minor thinking’ as meriting space and attention merely in function of the ‘major thinkers’ who came after and were able to crown something that was merely nascent or implicit in the one before (a case of the determinism referred to above). Most flagrantly missing from this perspective was the role played by his country of origins, an omission which is all the more striking if we consider the role of precursor the Netherlands had practically played in political economy with respect to the United Kingdom.

Not only were the Netherlands of the seventeenth century the richest and most powerful country in the world, its culture harbored the very type of cultural conflict and ambiguity that Mandeville’s motto had encapsulated. Sociologically and symbolically this ambivalence found expression in the two most prominent representations of Dutch society: merchant and pastor. While it is clear how the merchants could be seen as producing the ‘public benefits’ as advertised, it requires our venturing into the field of evaluative ethics to acknowledge that the part of the equation referencing ‘private vice’ depends on someone, somewhere, defining the moral standard. This is another of the assumptions referred to above that must be identified and debated. One of the central intellectual conflicts in the Enlightenment was fought over the nature of man, especially in discussions pertaining to Natural Law. Too often, Mandeville’s choices in the matter are taken at face value, rendering an essential aspect of the philosophical conflict invisible, and a prominent part of his reactive impact (most prominently Adam Smith’s Theory of Moral Sentiments), impossible to follow.

In any event, not only had Dutch economic practice prepared the way for the United Kingdom in the century preceding British ascendance, the Dutch Golden Age had also been a hotbed for groundbreaking philosophical developments. For several reasons (including linguistic isolation and Dutch cultural mistrust of affectation beyond the practical), this topic was basically an intellectual non-event for many centuries, with interest historiographically limited to Dutch painting. Over the past decades, however, interest in Dutch seventeenth-century philosophy has bloomed, creating a precondition for the elaboration of this previously unseen aspect of the Mandevillean equation. Consideration of his intellectual upbringing will lead us to unexpected venues as well, when differences in mentality between Mandeville’s country of birth and that of adoption present a us with a different dimension.

A cultural mentality is shaped by assumptions on how the world works that have become second nature, remained implicit, and that therefore easily escape attribution of any role in intellectual debates. I believe, however, that not only the intellectual but also the cultural Dutchness of Mandeville is a key to grasping how he was primed to view English society and why he formulated his critique the way he did. But our search for the real Mandeville and his true intentions will not stop here. The scarcity of information about Mandeville’s private life was partially resolved in the 1990s, when Dutch historian Dekker dug up saliant details about his family and about the circumstances under which he left the country as a young man. To my knowledge, this novel information had never been integrated in a study of his ideas. As perhaps is befitting for a historical figure like him, these revelations do not lift all of the mysteries, but rather add some others.

The unearthed particulars of Mandeville’s early life infuse drama into an intellectual narrative that may otherwise have remained terse. His tribulations may not concern the open questions of Mandeville studies directly, but they are relevant to his discourse, and to the thoughtscape he is usually embedded in by historians. The relative importance of political affiliation, principles, and patronage, the story behind his career change, and the evolution of his thinking will all acquire the meaning and nuance that a story from real life has over abstract ideas. Of particular importance will be the realization that certain concepts remained in his focus throughout his life. Interpreting these, however, will turn out to be a challenge, with the triple frames of reference – humanist, early modern, or modern – available to Mandeville, and to us. The substance of his background will be discussed in the first part of this book, but some of the implications will only be addressed towards the end. Which brings us to an overview of the chapters that I hope will tell the story of this remarkable man, instead of the various arguments so many used him for, generally after his decease.

This story will have to start with a description of the society Mandeville was born in, home of the preacher and the merchant, and the richest and most powerful nation in the world at the time. Subsequently, our focus will be directed on the ideas that were formulated in this socio-economic and political context. When Dutch seventeenth-century philosophy is discussed, the impression still prevails that it was the territory of two Frenchmen who had found refuge there and a Portuguese Jew who had been excommunicated (RenéDescartes, Pierre Bayle, and Baruch Spinoza). That this small country produced revolutionary ideas, besides stunning art, during its heyday merits discussion in this context. Somewhere between this society and these ideas, the question of mentality arises. What cultural tendencies, what tacit assumptions were absorbed by Mandeville in his youth and not-so-silently expressed later in life? This part of the story will be concluded with the political turmoil in his city of birth that Mandeville became an active participant in before he disappeared, only to turn up in England several years later.

Mandeville’s career in England will be recounted in three parts. The first will describe his first stints in publishing as his options as a medical doctor in his new residence turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle course. The second chapter of this section will tell the story of his (ill) fame, when his reputation was established for later ages. The concluding part will describe how Mandeville took a step back and wrote his three-volume defense, explaining why he had chosen hyperbole and satire the years before. The conclusion will allow us to tie some of these threads together, while, as is probably befitting for a character like Mandeville, other questions will have to be speculated on. Mandeville’s life and ideas present us with questions that scream for a psychologist, and though I will not pretend to take that place I am sure readers will want to consider these questions for themselves. For me it will not be the scandals and his raucous reputation, but this personal mystery that will keep his memory alive.

I will be publishing this book on Substack, chapter by chapter, after which I will proceed with the publication of a paper version of the whole. The chapters will be behind a paywall, but on the upside, I am happy to offer a paper copy to all paid subscribers at no extra charge. I’d be delighted to be able to afford publishing everything for free, but we’re not there yet. I look forward to welcoming you there.

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