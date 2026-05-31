We have all been able to read the joyous news that generation Z is the first to turn out less intelligent than the generation before. Isn’t that an amazing discovery? What makes it truly stunning is the realization that this trend reversal actually is taking place while information has never been more abundant and easily available. And this occurs at the moment that ‘artificial intelligence’ is heralded all around us as the next revolution pushing human progress forward to unimaginable heights. Since there is a bit of a gap between the finding I started with and the expectations implicit in the AI propaganda, it can be helpful to zoom out a little and consider the impact prior information revolutions have had.

I am aware, of course, that AI is provoking plenty of discussion. There is a quasi Luddite movement protesting against the construction of the server parks that are supposed to distribute artificial intelligence among us. Others are conducting a campaign that argues that AI is the frontline of our ideological confrontation with the CCP. Another debate follows in the footsteps of the war in Ukraine, trying to determine what the risk is of AI escalating warfare into inhuman territory (sic!). Then of course, there also are hoards of people projecting a wondrous future for us. Fear of unemployment? Why! A guaranteed income will at last come within reach for all of us. The increased productivity that AI promises will inexorably be of benefit to all of us.

What all these perspectives seem to focus on is the effect AI is expected to have on our world externally. Yet, technology changes how we function as well. This applies particularly for information technology. Those of us who survived without smartphones will tell you that back in the days, anyone had memorized dozens of phone numbers. How many are still capable of this modest task? But this is just a modern example of the impact one information revolution had on the functioning of our minds.

What transformation did the invention of speech allow in ancient tribal societies? Ideas could be formulated, elaborated, and communicated. Culture acquired a vessel, technology a transmitter. Tasks could be organized within and across groups. Collaboration with a payoff beyond the most immediate became possible. And within the intimacy of one’s own mind, a similar process got underway. What is directly perceived and intuitively grasped can be quietly spelled out, and held against yesterday’s or tomorrow’s experience. With an expanding quantity of thoughts and statements, our ability to memorize was expanded. Oral tradition meant a vehicle was created that invisibly carried such memories across centuries.

Memorization certainly had practical, sometimes life-saving applications. It also opened the door to the telling of stories with specific meaning, which would be passed on. Thus, Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey were recounted, memorized, and passed on until Greek society was ready to write it down. Was this penchant - both artful and religious - inherent in us prior? Or was this an acquired trait? Could a sensibility that was developed as words or meanings, assigned to the world around and within us, have arisen without these means? With the introduction of writing, these meanings could be distributed over great distances, fixating the same over time.

Writing opened the door to the establishment of rules (or laws) that traveled across space, besides time. It also created a knowledge gap within societies. If we look at the history of the Middle Ages in Europe, we see how power - temporal and spiritual - was wielded by a lettered class, predominantly the clergy. This era came to a definitive end when the printing press started catering to an expanded readership among burghers, who had had practical use for reading and writing, but would not stop either at subversive activities such as reading the Bible by themselves. Printing made text cheaper and thus information more accessible. It also enforced the sharing of power far beyond the class that had previously been in control.

Whereas the age of the printing press heralded the power of the middle class, the introduction of mass media accompanied the introduction of democracy. While the scale of mass media obviously is far wider than that of the printed word, it is also clear that they do not stimulate individual empowerment in the exact same way as books and pamphlets did before. The transmitters (or broadcasters) of mass media require a multiple of the investment needed to print and sell a book. Once we realize that this reintroduced a measure of the uni-directional nature of communication of ages prior, it is also easier to see what has made the World Wide Web so transformational. A smartphone and an internet connection potentially are sufficient to reach an audience of billions. This also makes it intuitively clear why so many institutions and people in power are manifesting authoritarian instincts in response. But what mental changes have the internet and computer technology more widely provoked? Are they empowering us, individually and collectively, in ways similar to the introduction of speech and printing?

In the first place, we should observe that while the exponential growth of the quantity of available information would require increased discernment while consuming it, this is not what is happening. The devastating effects of the smartphone in particular on our capacity to focus is pushing us in a different direction. We can triumphantly exclaim that we do not need to memorize anything anymore - until our untrained brain is incapable even of remembering who we are. Unless you are willing to outsource that function to a machine as well. But even such an apparently neutral and helpful function as copy/paste has played its part in dumbing us down. While previously the physical copying of (someone else’s) text at least ensured one had to have a hard look at the original again, the process of paraphrasing (how about from memory!) meant one had to actually understand a statement, a thought process, instead of blindly pasting it in the appropriate spot.

Why do we still require our children to study mathematics if their phone can probably execute any calculation they will ever need to solve? It is for the same reason that people engage in physical exercise, when they can have a series of machines eliminate the need for physical exertion in their daily lives. But when it comes to our mind, and our soul, we have to wonder whether they have the stamina or even the interest in maintaining their autonomy - if all they do is passively raking in the prefabricated packages from a machine that offers to do our thinking for us. A term I coined several years ago comes to mind: mental obesity. Maybe it is no coincidence that a universal income is held up before us like a fatty carrot. What will we have to complain of? What rights will we understand as inalienably ours? What argument will we be capable of construing? Or is it from our ability to make one that all the rest flows?

The means available for the conservation and transmission of information do not magically change the society offering it. The use of such means requires an adaptation of people. And people so adapted will shape a society over time that is organized differently. Since we recognize that life is easier, richer, and more secure today than it was a hundred, a thousand, or ten thousand years ago, we also tend to consider these changes ‘progress’. Any transformation of the continuum we believe brought us here must necessarily be a step forward and upward to unseen but inevitably desirable heights. The perspective easily steers us towards the assumption that scientific and technological developments are necessarily a political improvement. I am inviting you to consider this may be incorrect. What makes you human?

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