Through an acquaintance of mine in the contested territory of Transnistria, I was able to obtain a copy of Dugin’s forthcoming coffee table book A Fetisj a Day Keeps the Jew Away. Though my acquaintance normally supplies me with class-C cigarettes, bakelite trinkets, and explosives, apparently someone had thrown the wrong boxes off the truck, so he seemed content enough when I offered to barter him some rat poison in exchange. The first surprise when unwrapping the hefty volume came when I realized the publishing house delivering the masterpiece is New York Times Publishers. Though I was unaware of the prestigious publishers’ interest in the thought of the renowned mystic national-bolshevik, it seems they found an angle of sufficient gravitas for them to have taken on this fascinating project.

Once opened, Dugin’s book does not disappoint. He offers us a collection of artistic photography, aphorisms, hardy advice, and most of all a wide array of the kicks and turn-ons most of us always suspected behind the cuddly facade of his hairy jowls. Even less of a surprise is it to find out that many of his titillating arrangements involve some form of violent fantasy, in which - more often than not - Dugy is at the receiving end of the equation, if he isn’t braving a pair of binoculars to witness fierce encounters between unwitting actors in the scenarios he spells out for us in his lovely book. All the flowery centerpieces of his rich imagination are poetically depicted, under a colorful heading, with just enough detail to make an eternal nineteen-year-old’s heart beat faster.

The old Slav, inevitably well-versed in the art of daily survival, scatters his accounts with practical tips, ranging from cross-platform use of lipid substances to the repurposing of arcane, pointy symbols and props. But the prize - I must say - is carried by his concise case studies with positively endearing titles. How could one refuse to give a go at the “Horny Horton”, a beautifully sordid fling, involving loud talking, inversion of morals, and gleeful sadism? And who would not want to subject one’s closeted partner to a “Mandace,” a personal dive into psychosis so deep and complete that cringe and embarrassment turn out to be a means of torture by proxy? Slightly more subtle is his entry under “Benz-lighting,” involving the constant renaming of actors, agents, and responsibility, rendering the subject positively depleted and ultimately ready to undergo any abuse by the orchestrator of the little game.

The cake is unquestionably taken by “the Qucker.” In this role-play of sorts, a donkey is hauled before the participants. The latter, of course not having been warned about the nature of the game, are instructed to avoid casting any doubt or raising any challenge to the poor whining animal. Now I am not sure any of us could pull it off with quite the verve Dugin makes us witnesses to, but the inculcation of inverse reactions in the unknowing participants eventually is so complete that the foolish donkey manages to drag them all through the reeking mud of auto-humiliation.

Summarizing, this classy page turner makes a wonderful gift for all those who feel abandoned and empty along the meaningless tread of their lives while the have-nots, out there, might be risking it all for a scrap of bread, a toilet bowl, or the other decadent accoutrements of Western life that the grounded peasants on the tundra of the holy Russian Empire would only wince at. So if you are ready to dive into this wonderful selection of exercises at self-flagellation, you are taking an advance on the ultimate goal of self-immolation. Dugin’s coffee table delicacies might be exactly the treat that liberates you from the responsibilities you love to curse at. Only $149.95 will be the suggested retail price, I’m told. Wouldn’t your dollars be so much better spent on this hopeful Eurasian promise? Unless you insist on arguing about the meaning of decadence.

