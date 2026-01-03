History is Now

Bret Rickard
Jan 5

The predominance of rising conspiracy theorists seems a logical derivative of the perennial pubescent. A recognition that there are people/groups with powers beyond what one once might have imagined. However, it doesn’t need to be conspiracy; rather a recognition that there are a vast amount of people who think it is good to control and bend the will of others.

Rarer still is it to find an individual who neither seeks to impose what they think is right, nor seek to blindly follow those who preach what is.

