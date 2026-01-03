It seems, at last, that it is dawning on us that tendencies towards totalitarianism are not reserved to a single political party or side. As I have written before here, the politicization of almost anything is a marker of this development, leaving barely any space at all to formulate societal values that do not foster our further division. People feel constantly called upon to reject the worse option. In the age of the internet, not only do we find expressions and positions once taken quite easily, it has also became rather simple to organize digital lynchings of individuals deemed worthy of excommunication. We refer to cancel culture to identify this phenomenon. Though we always like to blame ‘the other side’ for the egregious examples of this latter-day exorcism, the arrival of the Woke Right – sometimes competing, other times merging with the Woke Left – has made it abundantly clear that something fishy is happening within our culture as an approximate whole. Beneath the insistent calls to condemn and conform and to assume a public persona that can be easily subsumed in one or two emojis, a common trait is lurking.

Enough can be said about the current state of digital ‘social’ media and how they impact on societal unhealth, specifically where it regards our failure to clearly identify actors and mechanisms that presently get to pose as something spontaneous or organic, when they decidedly are not. Both digital devices and their software are designed to be addictive. Who is protesting? A claim often heard is that digital media can be equated with the free marketplace of ideas. In theory, yes, they could, but currently it is invisible and unscrutinized algorithms that present a selection of your choices to you posing as a reflection of reality but effectively amounting to a mix created to optimize your engagement through anger and fear. These discussions should be had, but today I’d like to focus on something more specific: an aspect of the mindset binding Left and Right, of the Woke variety at least.

Whether or not I am correct in identifying the extreme politicization of society as a symptom of the very issue I have set out to discuss, it is evident that if there is anything we conceive of in strictly political terms, it is totalitarianism and authoritarianism. This is true to such an extent that we seem unable to engage in fighting against it without taking recourse to those very terms. There have been authors – most notably Hannah Arendt – who have tried to dig deeper, underneath this veneer of our intellectual selves, where we dabble with this branch of philosophy, explaining all the subtle niceties and – whatever our own position is – always hiding behind the best intentions. During the ‘rona – witnessing the aggression and hate among average individuals, as well as the failure on the part of nominally freedom-minded opinion makers to defend our liberties in any consistent manner – I became convinced that totalitarianism cannot be understood or explained in intellectual terms alone. Apparently, there is something inside us that makes many of us receptive to violent messaging and liable to herd behavior – at least under the wrong circumstances.

Of course, in formal terms, and at the level of explicitly formulated theory, there is such a thing as totalitarian ethics. It may not amount to more than rationalizations, but there is no human project that can be kept alive without justification. “The situation is such, that obedience is required from all.” Or “the threat to the vulnerable is so great, that the strong will have to be subordinated to the masses.” Such statements verbalize the notion that relationships between humans may be characterized by (unidirectional) authority. The extent to which this type of relationship reaches, or the number of aspects of society determined by it, then determines the degree to which the system can be called totalitarian. The totalitarian ethics, however, do not capture the entire mindset that is at work behind the promotion of a totalitarian world order. As a matter of fact, this type of advocacy may not even be the most impactful, as most people in the West at least do not explicitly favor oppressive political systems (yet). What more and more people do exude, however, is some variation or other of totalitarian metaphysics.

What do I intend by that? Whereas totalitarian ethics says it is right for one to wield power over another’s life completely, totalitarian metaphysics expresses the intimate belief that all-encompassing power exists. While the totalitarian moralist thinks he should rule the world, the totalitarian metaphysician believes someone can, and does. We can describe this notion in religious terms as the conviction that the power of the creator resides in man as well. I imagine – and of course I’m still a historian, not a developmental psychologist – that an infant is likely to develop such an idea of his own parents. It’s a notion he is better disabused of (however traumatic that may be) if he is to grow up with a realistic idea of the world and his possible means to survive in it. At a certain point we need to understand that neither are our own parents omnipotent, nor are we destined to be so. Maybe an upbringing in which a child never hears ‘no’ is going to delay this stage of growing up. And maybe an array of technological amenities which allows us to control more and more of our physical environment, too, is effective in stimulating this infantile fantasy. If my understanding of Iain McGilchrist’s hypothesis is correct, this mindset of projected control (the desire to grasp and manipulate everything with our outreached hand) may even be an expression of how we have increasingly come to use our brains. And how we increasingly look at the world as if it were a machine, too.

It was during the ‘rona that I started to notice certain similarities between avowed enemies in the public debate. There were traits common to both the fanatical vaxers and the anti-vaxers. Recurring elements on either side were fear and anger, of course, but a more intriguing shared concept was the idea that society – nay, the whole world could be orchestrated. The mirror image of massive lockdowns, the reorganization of society in essentials and non-essentials, and the unchallengeable truth of ‘the science’, is, of course, the sphere of a global conspiracy, of ‘purebloods’, and of miraculous cures of their own. Somebody had to be in control. What both sides shared was not an idea of totalitarian ethics, but one of totalitarian metaphysics - ironically not really differing about who was supposed to be in control in the first place. I am not making light of the different disasters that happened over the past six years – on the contrary. What I am trying to highlight is how a series of hubris, incompetence, and an overall hot mess of a world can be compressed into a mold that may not reflect wisdom or reality, but a model-like structure, a clockwork, a machine with someone at the dashboard. It may not be a faithful rendering of reality, but it apparently is one satisfying enough to believe in.

We can find a similarly mirrored worldview among libertarians and others whom we believed until recently to adhere to worldviews adjacent to classical liberalism. Whereas this pool of thought always expressed support for individual agency and the political striving to remove as many impediments to it as possible, an apparent transformation has been underway. Belief in individual agency is substituted by an obsession with super-agency, a recurring focus that dominates more and more of its production. The seed, indeed, had been there for some time. After all, belief in the conspiracy as the organizing principle of the whole world and in the Jew as its archetype never was a stranger to libertarian circles. And if this type of ‘theory’ has proliferated lately, this may well be related to the internet and ‘social’ media, but perhaps not exclusively in the way we imagine.

Certainly, the business model of platforms rewarding outrage plays its part. The fervor machines thrive on edgy talk, as edgy talk thrives on the fervor machines. But the current information revolution may well look an awful lot like what most of us have experienced growing up. Not only did we leave infancy behind when we stopped imaging our parents were capable of doing anything. Perhaps even more foundational to a young mind is realizing your parents do not know everything, either. It’s a myth, coincidentally, that many parents and teachers are loath to dispel (if you like fiction, I wrote a short story about this theme here). What the internet has done to this mindset is fairly simple. In a world held together by institutional control and vertical information sharing, it is not that complicated for the authorities to remain authoritative. What happens to a child when he obtains alternative sources of information - say, from his peers - is comparable to what is happening to all of us as we see the lies and the incompetence, previously hidden by other, elaborate, peer systems. The two illusions have been popped: that those invested with authority are capable of anything and that they know everything.

For some, this is a lot to process. There even are people who find this life lesson, that we have all had to learn at some point, so shattering that they resist it at a fundamental level. The child brain refuses to accommodate any image of the world other than a machine, with an operator. It’s not just that somebody needs to be blamed. In this state of perennial puberty, things happen because somebody willed and moved it. We certainly need to debate how addictive products, manipulative angorithms, and foreign influence operations are shaping public debate in our society. But maybe we shouldn’t lose sight either of the impact of the arrested development on the part of sections of the population, due to endlessly pampered days spent in the basement with a remote control. They have finally figured out they have been lied to? Grow up. So have we.

