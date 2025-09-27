Many of us sense we are approaching totalitarian territory. Understandably, such worries are usually expressed in terms of political developments. After all, having the historical examples of communist, Nazi, and fascist regimes, we view totalitarianism as a political system, consisting of rules imposed on society based on a particular political ideology. In the present context of intense polarization and the thorough politicization of more and more sectors of society, this perspective is only emphasized. Some of us have noted that the constant contrasting of political positions does the unwelcome job of mystifying where supposedly opposing views have certain fundamentals in common. It is to the identification of these sub-political and sub-cultural patterns that this piece is dedicated.

Do not let the preceding convince you that I believe political philosophy is unimportant. We do use it, however, to delude ourselves to believe it is our mind that orders reality. In fact, if we must summarize all the ills threatening our freedom in the future under a single heading, it is exactly our illusion of control. Technology has blessed us with such levels of power over our environment, that it is proving ever more challenging to spot a more modest attitude towards our own possibilities. Nowhere is this more evident in the field of the technology that determines what we believe we know and how we think we should act.

Martin Gurri has made a convincing case (in The Revolt of the Public, read a review here) explaining how the World Wide Web has transformed not only our consumption of information, but also power mechanics in relatively open societies. It may be tempting to think that we are living in uniquely corrupt and evil times with an exceptionally perverted leadership, but Mill’s method of difference suggests that what sets the current epoch apart is the impossibility of keeping any information under seals. Anybody with a mobile phone can record his testimony and publish. At the same time, institutions that have been invested with authority - and the people staffing these who have come to view both as their birthright - are responding to the loss of their dominant position with ever more authoritarian measures. A technology that has a true potential for a further-going democratic revolution has suscitated the demophobes.

This realization should give us enough to consider to re-conceive society and the political system organizing the same in a way that does justice to levels of transparency, immediacy, and popular influence that we have never known in the past. What we see in many countries now are endless FOIA-request battles in the rearguard, where officials, elected or not, persist in withholding the public what is theirs to know, as it will be the public to pay the price in penalties or otherwise anyway. A question that deserves discussing at this point is whether the e-plebiscite - previously reserved for a confederate and manageable set of cantons like Switzerland - should not be added to the political menu. What Gurri’s book only hints at, though (and this is not the most convincing part of his book, anyway), is what the information revolution reveals about our mind. (Information) technology and bureaucracy reflect how we see ourselves vis-a-vis the world. One could say we only cancelled G-d to take his place.

I previously would refer to the phenomenon as the remote-control complex: our technology-induced habit of viewing instant gratification as our birthright. After reading Iain McGilchrist (you can read my review here), I believe there are grounds to assume that many phenomena of today’s culture, as well as organizational aspects of society (specifically including the bureaucratic pathways, rabbit holes, or navigator routing that have come to prescribe our path towards truth), can be explained as expressions on our increased dependency on our left cerebral hemisphere. Not only is this the half that controls our grasping, manipulating right hand. It also is the part of our brain preoccupied with counting, with an ever-narrower vision, with the literally analytical process of taking things apart in the hope of finding a conclusive answer. It is the part of our brain that is obsessed with control. Unfortunately - and this is the tragedy we see unfolding around us - without the integrative oversight of the other half of our brain, we are likely to end up in a vicious cycle of anxiety.

We see this type of ‘thinking’ represented on many issues, as well as in many movements in the political arena. Take, for example, complex issues, reasonably requiring a wide and integrated perspective, reduced to the absurd minute. This is how the ‘rona became a race to run as many cycles on a PCR test until the absent became countable. Or how ‘environmentalism’ became obsessed with a non-toxic gas making up less than 0.05% of the earth’s atmosphere. Not only is this ever-narrowing perspective limitative in the cognitive sense, it renders us incapable of viewing, let alone collecting, empirical data that fall outside the scope of our circumscribed search light. It also excludes the moral dimension which depends on the integrated weighing of complex and sometimes competing factors. It is clear as well that search engines and ‘AI’ will only exacerbate this process. And unfortunately, we can see all of these elements, as well as the omnipotence delusion, play out in political discourse today.

Nowhere is the illusion of control more visible than in the apparent confrontation between the institutional Left’s grabbing after political control (whether in restricting liberties on the internet, the expansion of international organizations’ purviews, or in the establishing of supra-national authorities) and the proliferation of conspiratorial discourse. I would say it is not without reason that the latter is most easily found among the libertarians of this world. Once we realize that both attitudes, however, are reflections of the same metaphysical projection, we may start to understand how problematic the situation is. Because both the conviction we are capable of organizing the entire world so popular among the Red and Green on the one hand, and the Yellow belief that these arrangements have all been secretly made for ages on the other, are expressions of the same fantasy. The dream - being G-d - is the same, that of waving the baton to command the galactic orchestra.

When we consider actual policy issues the consequences of which real people are dealing with, it is clear that Red, Green, and Yellow fascists all are unwilling and incapable of dealing with reality in an inductive manner. They have their visions of what they thought the world should look like. They advertise what they believe to be inviolable principles. But they will never tell you how coal, biomass, and bird-chopping windmills that require more power to be manufactured than they can ever produce are compatible with a cleaner environment. They will never tell you how workers’ rights are supposed to be compatible with opening the border to an endless stream of lower-wage immigrants. They will never tell you how free trade is when it is conducted with slaveholder states.

Y’all can call me a conservative for suggesting that all such issues can only - at least legally - be resolved in a territory with clear and well-defined sovereignty. That’s fine. The inevitable tragedy of the rationalistic ideologies that are competing for dominance now is that one of the least controversial lessons history has taught us stateside - that we should not engage in endless wars without any clear stake, interest, or objective - will be thrown out the window on the first occasion. Natural rights are one thing. Of course: I believe we are all naturally endowed with rights, too. But what are legal rights without enforcement? Are they a claim on us to save a world that has no interest in being saved? We either climb back down and concern ourselves with matters of fact. Or we continue to pretend that these do not matter, and pay the price in sacrificing our morality - and yes, the many lives lost - because we forgot it is not our business to be on the cross. Let’s be whole. Let’s be real.

