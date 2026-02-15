Is it the responsibility of the government to tell us what to eat? Does it lie within the authority of the government to prescribe our diet? All the rhetorical questions in the world, and the puns about the state staying out of our pantries, are easily and reflexively blurted out. The more pensive – and I’d also say more disingenuous – comments will point out that the government has been messing with our food for a very long time, and that the solution, surely, isn’t to meddle some more.

Indeed, decades of Big Ag subsidies, of food pyramids constructed to dupe us, slaves, and of captured institutions rubber-stamping the worst advice, have all contributed to an increasingly unhealthy population. So yes: It is an effortless stance to argue that the response to the disastrous situation we have inherited should be one of restraint and withdrawal. Being tacit in the face of a man-made calamity is condoning it, however. As if this toxic tower of corruption is going to dismantle itself. Another cliché of libertardom (probably not coincidentally inspired by Marxist theory) would be to let the system collapse under its own weight. In this case, of course, that weight is quite literally smothering individuals by the millions. Maybe taking an opposite approach – even if only as an intellectual exercise – can offer us a window onto improvements, not only to our health, but also to our social relations and our politicThe way we relate to our food reflects the disorders in the ways we relate to ourselves, to those around us, and to the world.

Our incapacity to deal with abundance may be the least relevant of these parallels, because someone has been teaching an old dog new tricks. The modern food industry has not only mastered the principles of addictiveness, it has done so while ensuring satiation can be eternally postponed. Very much like a social-media feed that is designed to condition your mind with a forever-scroll, a large part of the food industry wants to keep you snacking forever, using your appetite and its purpose - the life it is meant to preserve - against you. That is why the slogan ‘Eat Real Food’ is one I can support wholeheartedly. Of course, the vapidity of mass-consumed products has invited reactions, but the alternatives proposed often show how rootless our lives have become.

What about ‘food porn’? Why was it called that? Does this genre describe flavors and texture? Does it celebrate your satisfaction? Or is it, indeed, a posing with the same emptiness offered by the food industry, only digitally, with some added play for envy to boot? Though real food, and your appetite and ultimate satisfaction, benefit from how good a dish looks, if there is nothing to touch, feel, and savor, it remains a substitute. And perhaps it is actually worse than that, as – I suspect – mechanical sex would be.

A more explicitly countering culture has sprung up in health-conscious circles. It is a fascinating phenomenon socio-politically, in that it has wrestled the prior hippyish world of health food from a more left-oriented crowd and adopted many of the same concerns in a more libertarian environment. Nevertheless, if we look at the type of concerns that are foundational to and instrumental for today’s healthy food fanatics, they grant the same place of honor to ‘the science’ as does their nemesis of the food industry. Our physical processes are dissected, broken down in the metabolical reactions we may have started to grasp, while the purpose, sense, and the integrity of the whole process – and how all came about as our species developed – are left at the door. What it offers only too often is a series of short-lived fads and fashions, based on a new – but still partial – discovery, calling on followers to (sometimes dramatically) change course and purchase their equivalents of this alternative food industry: hyper-processed supplements that claim to improve your life(-span), but strictly against countable metrics. What such analytically driven searches for truth seem to entail psychologically is anxiety. Not unlike the game of eternally deferred satisfaction of processed foods, the technical-health foodies are drawn on and on, following a model that is not life and that does not encompass the aspects of food that give it meaning.

And what about the hippies? Have they truly disappeared? What about the goat-milk afficionados? The no-sugar-but-honey cakers, the all-natural save-the-gnatters? Maybe they got it most right, and most wrong of everybody. Their attitude of life-while-being-sorry is still around and has, as a matter of fact, been absorbed by the institutions. Nothing expresses this almost invisible shift to ascendancy better than the concept of the carbon footprint. Carbon, one of the main building blocks of life on earth, now is used as a symbol for unwarranted existence. For now, we can still claim the right to live off the bugs, but we are entitled to nothing nobler than that. What started as a philosophy of life without joy, has now become the persistent bombardment of the younger generations with an unearned guilt trip. This, indeed, is very wrong. We are. We exist. The place we hold in the food chain is nobody’s choice. But perhaps the hippies at the same time were also right.

What they always understood was that life is about meaning and that meaning derives from grounding and relationships. And that care and attention cannot be substituted. You may be free to eat trash, but not without becoming the same. It may be cheaper to get a ‘hormone treated’ steak, but your body will pay for this in some other, even if invisible way. You can treat food like a drip, like a thoughtless and purely utilitarian requirement, as you would fill up your car. You may run on it but you won’t thrive. Why do we peel off the skin of a persimmon, or even of a tomato? Why do we mind the chopping size for our preparations and use slow cookers, or leave a sauce simmering overnight? These are all acts of care, of love. We do all of these things, and many more, because they lift us up and bring us closer to the divine.

So were the hippies right about love? Is it all we need? Then please tell me it includes food as well. Give yourself some: real food, true love. My best wishes for Valentine’s!

