Anybody showing up on my Substack for the second or third time must know that the topic I return to most frequently - and to an extent it was the reason for starting on this platform in the first place - is the collapse of the ideologically structured world. The days of the ‘rona for me, as for many others, announced the arrival of a political landscape in which the supposed defenders of personal liberty forgot what they stood for, and the alleged protectors against overbearing corporate power did the same. What I’ve been trying to understand and identify are the human traits that explain the shown, limited impact of ideas on behavior - at least when elements of crisis are at play. I have relied on thinkers such as Jon Haidt and Iain McGilchrist to adapt my own explanations better to observed reality, and to human nature moving it.

Identifying better the forces in human nature that prompt us to act in determinate ways, however, does not mean that we act in a vacuum. Take the years of the ‘rona, for example. If I have to break down the whole situation for the main players of that disastrous period in recent history, I would do it as follows. Big Tech saw an opportunity to make more money off of the social isolation of people that had been growing for years already. Big Pharma saw an opportunity to perfect the money hauling through the political and lubricating channels they had been honing for many years. The virologists were too implicated in the creation of the crisis - which they had been paid to prevent! - to play the part as ‘experts’ that we needed them to perform. The Chinese Communist Party orchestrated an elaborate scheme of psychological warfare against the societies they have been seeking to dominate for decades. Our own intelligence services - enmeshed in biological weapons programs and dubious outsourcing to PLA-affiliated actors - were caught with their pants down and were quietly fearful that what China had unleashed was not a campaign of psychological, but of biological warfare that they themselves had stupidly and recklessly contributed to.

I think all these sketches have a reasonable level of likelihood. But what about the people? How did popular hysteria reach levels where calls for violence against one’s neighbors suddenly became common? As was shown during the disintegration of Yugoslavia, the sudden kindling of murderous hatred between neighbors was not a merely theoretical possibility. As was shown during the holocaust, a highly civilized society was capable of treating humans, and perfectly respectable members of their own country at that, as less than cattle, only to exterminate them. I have offered my two cents on the how, inside our human constitution, in several pieces on my Substack. Now I’d like to address the why and the wherefrom.

There is a starting date to ‘modern anti-semitism’, if you ever wondered. As there is a birthplace. It was 1904 when the Czarist secret service, the Okhrana, distributed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. This forgery was supposed to represent proof of the secret conspiracy by Jews ruling the world. It inspired series of pogroms in Russia, it served as fuel for the Nazi rise to power, and to this day it is a popular book in the Arab world, and the basis for TV-series intended to further popularize this worldview. At this time, when a loud fraction of the population keeps repeating versions of this ‘theory’ according to which Jews rule the world, and reduces any debate to the nefarious role played by a small section of the world’s people hellbent on domination, it is easy to lose an overview. The real emergency seems the defense of innocent Jews. Now I would be the last person to suggest that is not an honorable or important pursuit. But what it may entail - and effectively confirm on the zealots’ side - is that this type of popular hysteria is about Jews. It is not. Jews are just the pawns in a power play that our Muscovite friends have been playing for over a century.

The message transmitted by Jew-hating slop is twofold. On the one hand, it tells its consumers that they have no agency. They are powerless. On the other, through the creation of an - in actual fact numerically powerless - out-group, an in-group can be created that is happy to leave their individuality and personal discernment in mom’s basement. The resulting hordes are easy to rule. And if you need proof of that, just look at Russia.

It is the custom to subdivide modern Russian history in a Czarist period, a Soviet period, and a post-Soviet period. If we isolate and separate the turmoil of the Yeltsin interlude, however, can we see meaningful changes to the system of governance and civic empowerment? The country is still ruled by a single person, supported by an oligarchy of the ultra-rich and the spooks of the FSB. Elections are a North-Korean ritual. A ‘special military operation’ has produced over 1.2 million casualties for the invading Russian military. Does that all sound like a country you would live in? Or is it a country, indeed, where people feel powerless and ready to be ruled from invisible, dark quarters? But there is still something else about Russian propaganda that needs to be understood in the West.

The Russian secret services have always ‘played the whole chessboard’. One of the impressions created by the ‘Russia hoax’ is that Putin was intent on getting Trump elected in 2016. But the favoring of specific candidates or parties in adversarial countries is not what they do. They stimulate conflict and confrontation, by stimulating not only who seems more favorable to their positions, but their opponents as well. To name just an example: In Europe they fund the right-wing, sometimes ethnicist, parties most fervent in rejecting immigration, while aiding and abetting the migration itself. Another example is the fiction of Russians as a ‘white Christian people’ that is advertised abroad, while the reality in the Russian Federation is dramatically different. The second war in Chechnya (which brought Putin to power) and the subsequent role played by Chechens in ISIS is yet another one, which I do not have the time now to recount, But reading up on it may clarify a thing or two.

In any event: If you are wondering why talking points that were promulgated by the Western Left before the collapse of the Soviet Union (such as American Imperialism, Palestinism, Pacifism, the ‘multi-polar world’, and, of course, the evil Jews) are now enthusiastically embraced by pundits and podcasters claiming to be on the political Right, I am inviting you to look through this specific lens. If it has the effect of confusing you - like the endless stream of issues presented to you with urgency on the internet, one after the other - maybe someone is hoping you will give up on finding truth completely. For some, ideas and ideology serve a very specific purpose, to disempower you. Marx yesterday, Dugin today. What might be helpful these days is thinking less about left and right but more about the values that keep our society together and the connections we share with real people. And by all means, do think a little less about ‘the Jews’.

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