6, second part

We have reached the final stage of this study, where we will reconsider Mandeville’s position in the English debates he participated in. Before diving into Augustan discourse, let us recapitulate the steps that took us here. This study started by posing the question why Mandeville became so controversial if his famous motto – private vices, public benefits – essentially was a reiteration of traditional morality, be it in a provocatory form in an age that felt increasingly attracted to the material benefits of commercial society. It was subsequently surmised that the received interpretation of Mandeville was the product of an economic perspective, starting as early as Adam Smith, which essentially adhered to the characterization proposed by Mandeville’s contemporary opponents, in order to salvage him as a forerunner. In the process, he was defined as the precursor of a variety of economic theories, and Mandeville’s reputation had essentially been established.

The reserve that was added both by certain economists and by the editor of the standard edition of The Fable of the Bees, historian F.B. Kaye, was that Mandeville’s intellectual background in his country of origin was not clear, besides and beyond his proximity to Pierre Bayle. This ‘Dutch gap’ was subsequently filled in over the course of chapters two and three. The first of these chapters was dedicated to the socio-political history of the Netherlands, in which the biographical information gathered on the Mandeville family over the past decades was integrated. In the following chapter, the intellectual climate in which Mandeville grew up was described. This was a productive exercise, but not in the manner that the phrase of the ‘Dutch gap’ had seemed to suggest. Mandeville did, indeed, develop a discourse along similar lines of a naturalist history of society, involving a role for the passions, the danger of hypocrisy, and a concern with the epistemological function of mathematics. The republican drive behind the Dutch radicals, however, had disappeared. This left some of the familiar characterizations emphatically open for reconsideration, which purpose was served by the following two chapters.

First of all, his background as a doctor was useful to determine whether his description as a materialist (a substantive repetition of his original condemnation as an atheist) was warranted by his medical Treatise. The conclusions of several historians who had noted that this work was anything but an endorsement of commercial society were reconsidered. The third element of this chapter was the role medical Cartesianismplayed in his thinking. The conclusion was that the rational optimism that had characterized the Dutch radicals had transformed into a general sceptical attitude that Mandeville applied to all aspects of life. Descartes’s hailing of the pineal gland, the mysterious organ held to connect thought and extension, and Spinoza’s countering of this key metaphysical question, was further pursued by Mandeville. These matters did leave questions unanswered regarding his ideas on religion, morality, and society, especially where he posed as an authority on the nature of and differences between Dutch and English society, which were addressed in the previous chapter. Mandeville’s reserves towards commercial society were reconfirmed. Besides revealing Mandeville’s ambiguous feelings towards Dutch liberty and boorish behavior, his ideas proved to contrast with the theories inherent in the ‘Dutch gap’.

In the following pages, the literary career of Bernard Mandeville will be described in a chronological manner. Attention will obviously not go to the three works discussed thematically in the previous chapters, nor so much to the Fable, as it plays its part throughout this study. What will hopefully be demonstrated is the essential continuity of his concerns, even if he used contrasting rhetorical means to make the same points: pride was the guiding passion in human behavior; hypocrisy was the binding element of society, as unmasked behavior would give offense and disturb the peace; private morality and public benefits were, indeed, mutually exclusive; the moral answer to our fallen nature was introspection. The target Mandeville aimed for were the theorists of polite society, who wanted to believe in a fable in which “virtue was possible without self-denial” and all the conflicts of our fallen nature itself would somehow become reconciled. On this route, Mandeville became increasingly convinced that the main culprit of this anti-dualist moral perspective was Lord Shaftesbury. The last chapter of this study will discuss Mandeville’s three final works, dedicated mainly to countering Shaftesbury’s theory of a moral sense in a benevolent society.

As stated, it was not his parable in verse on how a wealthy and industrious society became virtuous and poor that made Mandeville controversial in his own day. Mandeville was responsible himself for this aspect of the interpretational confusion, at least, inasmuch as the works dedicated to his ideas on the evolution of society and the work that made him the target of the moral authorities were all included under the same, single title of The Fable of the Bees. So not only did Mandeville’s controversiality became something of a commendation to later commentators, the distinct groups of critics may have referred to the same title, the Fable, but in actual fact were commenting on different works. We will reach the historical controversy in 1723, about half-way through this chapter. Before that time, we will have to question whether Mandeville, even if he was criticized by High-Church Tories, can be categorized as a (neo-)Whig thinker. It will hopefully be shown that his classification as a Whig has obscured the role he meant to play himself.

In chapter four, it proved possible to substantiate the suspicion of some historians that the “grumbling” of society – just as the grumbling of Mandeville’s patient – was the symptom of a disorder. In the previous chapter, we saw that England confronted Mandeville with self-reflective discourse that did not always focus as much on political theory and substance as it did on societal form and social intercourse. These aspects of society had been a topic of debate in the Dutch Republic in the previous century, too. Awareness of the own cultural identity, and doubtlessly the need to give some sort of ideological justification vis-a-vis the differing outgroups, had been integrated in the Batavian myth and in theories on the commercial character of Dutch society. Perhaps Dutch directness – in other words, the boorishness Mandeville identified in the Virgin Unmask’d, associated with the low power distance typical of a burgher society – was not good for diplomacy, but it was an asset for commerce, and an inherent aspect of a decentralized, republican form of government. Augustan England, however, had a different perspective.

Augustan England demonstrated a similar concern for the form of discourse, one that expressed a comparable search after its own identity. Parliament’s refusal in 1694 to extend the Licensing Ordinance of 1643 meant that pamphleteering and the printing of books were no longer subject to prior censorship, allowing public debate to proliferate. Mandeville’s comments on the grumbling hive and the grumbling hypo can be considered commentary on this aspect of a transforming society. An unmistakable reference, in any event, is his description of theirs as a talkative age. This aspect of their society was acknowledged by Mandeville’s adversaries in debate yet appraised quite differently. Mandeville’s very first publication commented on this very phenomenon.

6.1 The Pamphleteers (1703)

The Pamphleteers is a eulogy in rhyme, dedicated to the memory of King William, a.k.a. William III, the man who had personally assured Mandeville’s father was banned from Rotterdam. William’s main merit as evinced by the verses was thwarting Louis XIV’s attempts to subjugate the Britons to Papist rule. After describing William’s daft crossing of the Channel, however, a change among commentators is registered.

Less Obstacles had daunted Hannibal,

Yet William dar’d and overcome ‘em all.

Whilst on the Attempt vain Politicians gaz’d,

The Work was done, and Europe stood amaz’d.

He reap’d the Glory, we the Benefit,

But oh! how soon can English Men forget?[1]

Instead of showing gratitude, pamphleteers “Lampoon his Name” and rather than sing William’s glory, they “rob his Honour, and detract his Praise.”[2]

What has he done? Has he betray’d his Trust?

Was he not Pious, Merciful, and Just?

Which were the Crimes of his Inglorious Reign?

Can y’ of his Sloth or Luxury complain?

What mighty Pleasures did divide his Years?

The softest Seasons still imploy’d in Wars;

The other’s spent in striving to Appease

A grumbling Nation that was ne’er at ease.[3]

The lavish praise may surprise us, the prehistory considered. We can surmise irony, but his tone never reaches the absurd levels we will see successively in this chapter, for example in his Modest Defence of Public Stews. To all effects, his commendation corresponds with the careful propaganda prepared by William before and after his invasion. Mandeville’s criticism is reserved for ‘the pamphleteers’? They grumble, as does the nation. This was two years before writing his original fable about the bees, and eight before his case study of the grumbling stomach of the hypochondriac. But he gave his own pamphlet – and the irony cannot have been accidental – against the pamphleteers a sub-title that marked his indebtedness to his classical education. It was a statement on his view of society and his own role therein.

By sub-titling The Pamphleteers: “A Satyr“ and opening with Juvenal’s first: “Semper ego Auditor tantum?” the informed reader would add “numquamne reponam“ - amounting in full to: “am I always to be the audience, never to respond?” Before we reduce Mandeville’s intent by the quotation to mere literary reference, we may want to recall his inclusion of Juvenal in his Treatise on the Hypochondriack and Hysterick Diseases a decade later, and especially how he led the reader up to it. “If you consult History, you’ll find that the more witty and talkative the Age is, the more fruitful it is of Sects, Opinions and Hypotheses... one encouraging the other, make it as catching as the Itch: so that you may apply to it what Juvenal says...”[4] The comment seconds Juvenal’s purpose with his satires. According to the latter, literature is an unfortunate heap of chatter that, in Gilbert Highet’s words, has “nothing to do with real life... the only kind of literature which has a genuine reason for being written... in his own day – is satire. Satire deals with real life...” The target of Juvenal’s satires had been the corruption and decadence of the Roman upper classes. What did the corruption of Rome consist of according to Juvenal? It was not for cruelty or perversion that he criticized the Romans, their unforgiveable sin was money. And while greed alone may be bad, it is only combined with excess that it becomes disastrous. Doctor Mandeville, of course, speaks mostly of symptoms, not of causes.

The Pamphleteers offers few cues to presume he is directing specific scorn or ridicule with his comments, not even when he shifts his attention to Queen Anne.

Grant all your Ministers Integrity,

Esteem for Virtue without Flattery;

Your Councils Prudence, Truth, and Secrecy,

Your Forces Courage, and Fidelity;

...

Your Clergy, Learning, and Humility,

May they from Lust and Avarice be free;

...

May Judges be Impartial, and the Laws

Never distorted for the Rich Man’s Cause.

...

May in your Days the Gift of Heav’n be sent,

Which we ne’er tasted yet, to be CONTENT.[5]

The conclusion The Pamphleteers offers – that is, the contrast with the situation of a “grumbling Nation” he calls attention for – is “content”. The “grumbling” that is a symptom of the seeping of the animal spirits is expressed in society as the restlessness and discontent of a multitude of voices. The impression created by the Treatise is confirmed: not merely patient Misomedoon is afflicted by the English malady, society as a whole is suffering. The symptom, grumbling, is the same, this time presented as the multitude of voices and opinions, the clatter of ideas and complaints. Considering the fact that he had left behind an extremely opinionated and contentious society, his focus on this aspect of his country of adoption should be noted. This multiplicity of opinions was not only a disorder for Mandeville in the medical sense. If we recall his theory of human motivation and agency, all these promulgated opinions also were inconsequential when it came to explaining human behavior. After all, it was passions, rather than ideas, that determined our conduct. Reviewing his personal history, it is difficult to isolate his idea of the irrelevance of ideas in motivating people in isolation from his own experience, especially if we relate it to the pessimism he feels regarding the human lot and man’s impotence to determine his fate. In chapters 2 and 3 we saw the collapse of the domineering States Party/Orangist ideological division in the Netherlands, something of an example of the sudden inconsequentiality of ideas by itself. Broadly, we can call Mandeville’s own journey from States Party affiliate to declared Williamite the parallel in his own life.

Following the Dutch collapse of ideologies and his repositioning, we see Mandeville seeking the attention of Hans Willem Bentick the 1st Earl of Portland, William’s confidant, after the latter’s passing. Mandeville’s fellow Dutch physician on English soil Groenevelt had written a book for which Mandeville wrote the preface in 1706, dedicated to Bentinck. Mandeville’s intent, for lack of substantive information, remains mere fuel for speculation. The realignment of the Oranges with the Anglicans in Britain (after their affiliation with the Dutch Reformed Church) was another example of ideological breakdown, but indeed: perhaps all these ideas had been rationalizations as well, utilized to justify and underpin decisions and actions that our passions had committed us to already. Had all the shifts in alliances and the repositioning been nothing but the result of the manipulations of crafty politicians? In any event, Mandeville’s concern with a sick society was not a theme he developed over time. It was on the forefront of his ideas and publications from the very start.

6.2 A Different Paradigm and the Grumbling Hive (1705)